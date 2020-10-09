Statement From New MX Industry Group

Professional members of Australia’s motocross industry have formed together to create a new industry body – Australian Motocross Group (AMG) – to work closely with Motorcycling Australia on the future of motocross.

The AMG full statement is below.

MX INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALS COMBINE TO FORM AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS GROUP

Four of Australia’s most highly credentialed MX industry professionals are joining forces in an effort to help revitalise the Australian Motocross Championship.

MX legend CRAIG DACK from the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team, GAVIN EALES from Serco Motorsport and YARRIVE KONSKY from Penrite Honda Racing have partnered with longtime Honda team owner and former Motorcycling Australia Motocross Commission chairman, MARK LUKSICH, to form AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS GROUP (AMG).

Dack, Eales, Konsky and Luksich bring to the table more than 100 years of combined experience in racing, athlete management, marketing, sponsorship activation, event promotion and sport administration.

The purpose of them forming this group is to develop a stronger and closer connection with Motorcycling Australia to better communicate what the groups thoughts and experience are with regards to any changes and new ideas to improve the sport of Motocross/Supercross in Australia.

The first goal of AMG is to work with Motorcycling Australia to drive a pathway to the next era of the Australian Motocross Championship, by providing a vital line of communication between MA and all Australian Motocross Championship stakeholders.

AMG will welcome input from pro and privateer riders, race teams, manufacturers, promoting clubs and the wider motorcycle industry, giving all parties a channel of communication direct to the sport’s national controlling body.

As a driving force behind the formation of AMG, CRAIG DACK is excited to see the Australian Motocross Championship break new ground with the inclusion of a representative group that is formally recognised by Motorcycling Australia.

“All of us at AMG are in the business of racing and it goes without saying we want the sport to realise its full potential,” Dack explains.

“Developing a partnership between MA and AMG is the best thing moving forward for our sport, as the sport needs greater alignment to ensure we are all moving in the same direction, which will give us strength.

“We all have a vested interest in the sport’s future and I believe AMG has a significant place in the sport, as riders, racers and teams all need a voice.”

As a longtime race team owner and state and national event promoter, YARRIVE KONSKY is equally enthusiastic about the role AMG is set play in Australian motocross racing.

“This will be the single most important development in our sport: AMG has come together with the right mindset, as racing rivalries have been put aside in order to improve the sport’s reach and increase participation,” Konsky says.

“Everyone in AMG has raced as privateers and all of us have developed business interests in the sport, so it’s in our best interest to see the sport become even more accessible for privateers to participate in, with safety, fun and cost as key points.”

GAVIN EALES, whose business SERCO is one of Australia’s largest motorcycle hard parts and accessory importers, is similarly excited by the future of the sport.

“Our sport needs unification to give it greater credibility within the industry, along with local, state and national governments and the wider mainstream community,” Eales offers. “The four of us coming together to form AMG shows our commitment for a unified front.

“Commercially, the off-road motorcycle industry is doing well at the moment despite the challenges of COVID-19, and we need to leverage the current success we are experiencing and get more people competing in motocross,” Eales added.

Finally, as a team owner and longtime Chairman of Motorcycling Australia’s National Motocross Commission, MARK LUKSICH, has a broad view of the sport and looks forward to realising the potential the formation of AMG offers.

Luksich has stepped back up onto the MA Motocross Commission and will be the main point of contact for AMG.

“Having previously chaired MA’s Motocross Commission I can see the importance of having a group like AMG involved at the highest levels of the sport,” Luksich offers.

“AMG is dedicated to racing, riders and the teams, and by working closely with MA, we plan to bring our experience and passion to assist in making the sport a stronger platform for all involved.”