State Government Border Restrictions Force Cancellation Of The 2020 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships

Due to State Government border restriction policies, the North Brisbane Junior MCC in consultation with Motorcycling Australia, have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship, which were to be held December 12-13.

North Brisbane Junior MCC had underwent significant planning and works to hold the Championship, but government failures to reopen State borders have meant it was impossible to have riders from across the country attend.

“While this year has been frustrating for everyone in motorcycle racing, we are bitterly disappointed that we have been forced to cancel the 2020 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship due to COVID-19 border restrictions,” said North Brisbane Junior MCC President, Joel Eaton.

“There was significant interest from right across Australia in the championships, but with riders and families needing to plan accommodation and travel well in advance of the event, and State Governments not relaxing border restrictions our hand has been forced.

“We wish to thank riders for their understanding in what has been a very difficult year for everyone.

“Our North Brisbane Junior MCC members have been fantastic in planning and working towards this Championship and we thank them for their dedication and hard work and hope to come back bigger and better next time.”

The North Brisbane Junior MCC will continue discussions with MA, in regards to holding the Australian Junior Dirt Championships in the future.