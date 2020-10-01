State Border Uncertainty Forces Cancellation Of 2020 Australian Motocross Championship

Due to the ongoing uncertainty around State Government COVID-19 border restrictions, Motorcycling Australia (MA) after consultation with key stakeholders, have been forced to make the difficult decision to abandon any further attempts to conduct the 2020 Australian Motocross Championship.

MA reviewed the championship operations including the format and potential event dates, in consultation with industry, teams, riders and clubs to see if it was possible to run the championship during this COVID-19 period.

Despite significant work by MA over recent months in exploring all possible options to hold the Championship, the uncertainly around State Government COVID-19 border restrictions, has meant it is not possible to run the Championship in 2020.

MA sincerely thank all stakeholders, clubs, teams and riders for their support and patience, but this late in the year has proven too difficult to start the Championship without clear plans from State Government’s around State borders being reopened.

MA is now focusing all its efforts on delivering a successful 2021 Australian Motocross Championship.

“While the cancellation is disappointing for riders, teams, industry and fans, MA is already working hard to ensure that we have the best possible championship in 2021,” said MA CEO, Peter Doyle.

“The Australian Motocross Championship is the breeding ground of future superstars and will continue to showcase the best motocross action in the country.”

