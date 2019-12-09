Star Studded Field Locked-In For 2020 Australian Speedway Championship

Monday, December 9, 2019

Motorcycling Australia today announced the field for the 2020 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship which kicks off in Kurri Kurri NSW in just over three-weeks.

A star studded 16-man field of former world and Australian champions is set to kickstart the championship including 2016 under 21 World Champion Max Fricke and 2012 Speedway Grand Prix World Champion Chris Holder.

Your top 16 riders are Max Fricke, Rohan Tungate, Chris Holder, Sam Masters, Jack Holder, Ryan Douglas, Rob Medson, Justin Sedgmen, Brady Kurtz, Jaimon Lidsey, Jordon Stewart, Zane Keleher, Zac Cook, Jye Etheridge, Josh Pickering, and Jack Morrison, with championship reserve riders Brayden McGuinness, Ben Cook and Matthew Gilmore.

With no brakes, gears or fear, the Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship roars alive at Loxford Park Speedway, Kurri Kurri on January 4, 2020.

Australian Track Commission Chair, Ivan Golding, said the Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship boasted a phenomenal field which would guarantee action packed close racing.

“This is one of the strongest championship fields we have produced which will guarantee spectators see some of the best racing of the new year,” Mr Golding said.

“The depth of nominations received for the 2020 Championship was very high, which made the draw very tough.

“The quality of riders to pick from was very impressive, and we are no doubt locked in for a thrilling 2020 Championship.”