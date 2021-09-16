SPORT AUSTRALIA LOCAL SPORTING CHAMPIONS GRANTS

Motorcycling Australia Members can access Local Sporting Champions program funding from Sport Australia to help support junior athletes, coaches and officials attending State and National Championships, and international events.

The Local Sporting Champions (LSC) program provides funding of between $500 and $750 for athletes, coaches or officials aged between 12 and 18 attending eligible Motorcycling Australia or State Controlling Body competitions.

Grants are only available for official state and national championships endorsed by the recognized national sporting organisation. (NSO)

Sport Australia recently expanded the eligibility criteria for the LSC program to allow applications to be submitted up to one month after the completion of the eligible competition.

Please check the eligibility criteria on the Sport Australia website. There are 4 rounds of funding available over different periods up until March 2022.

For additional information and applications please visit https://www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/local_sporting_champions