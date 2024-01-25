Speedway stalwart awarded an Order of Australia

Long-time motorcycle administrator Ivan Golding has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the annual Australian Day Honours List.

The 88-year-old South Australian, who is the current Chair of Motorcycling Australia’s (MA) Track Commission, receives the OAM for ‘service worthy of particular recognition’.

For Golding, the OAM is primarily a nod to his tireless dedication to speedway for nearly 70 years, which began in the late 1950s when he started riding around an oval track in Murray Bridge.

Such was his affinity with the discipline, Ivan soon became the ultimate speedway ‘evangelist’: spreading positive vibes about a fast, frenetic and fearless form of motorcycle racing that was continuing to build devotees by the day.

It was a natural progression from competitor to motorcycle racing administrator for Ivan, although it wasn’t all just about speedway. Over the years he’s also been a MA board member, MA councillor, President of Motorcycling South Australia and President of the Murray Bridge Motorcycle Club – in each and every stint adopting a holistic, selfless approach to powered two-wheel motorsport.

However, speedway has always been that wonderful and fulfilling constant, and the passion still hasn’t wavered despite his advancing years. In fact, it’s still front and centre in everything he does, with his roles as Chair of the MA Track Commission and President of the Speedway Riders Association of South Australia two of his current volunteer positions. And, of course, he remains the President of his beloved Gillman Speedway, which will this Saturday (January 27) host the 2024 Oceania Speedway Championship

It’s not all about making executive judgements, though, as Ivan’s CV is bursting at the seams with qualifications and endorsements to assist at the coal face. Referee, Clerk of Course, Scrutineer, Starter: he has and continues to do them all.

Ivan’s also, out of his own pocket, given back to the sport over the last three decades with his sponsorship of dozens of riders who have competed both domestically and internationally. In a very old-school type of way, Ivan doesn’t shout his benevolence from the rooftop: that’s not his style. The satisfaction of helping others achieve their goals is all he requires.

A richly deserved award for a speedway giant. Congratulations Ivan Golding OAM!