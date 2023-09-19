Speedway legend Crump to be honoured at Australian Speedway Centenary

Australian speedway icon Phil Crump, has confirmed his attendance to the Australian Speedway Centenary as a patron later in the year.

The four-time national champion, who was inducted in the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame in 2019, will be a star attraction in the Cavalcade of Solo Legends which will be staged on night two (December 29), forming an integral part of the Ikon Suspension 500cc Solo Centurion Classic.

One of the all-time greats of the sport, the resume of Crump speaks volumes for his achievements that include:

Australian champion: 1975, 1979, 1984 and 1988

13-time Victorian champion

Five-time runner-up: Australian championship

First-place: 1976 World Team Cup held in White City Stadium, London)

Other achievements on the international stage for Crump include contesting three other World Finals races held at Wembley Stadium (London), Silesian Stadium (Chorzow) and Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles) and finishing on the rostrum in the 1976 World Final in Poland.

Australian speedway historian, Dennis Newlyn, spoke glowingly of Crump’s achievements, saying his influence was huge on the world stage.

“Phil Crump is not only one of Australia’s all-time great speedway riders, but a man who put the nation back on the World Final rostrum,” he said.

“When he finished third in the 1976 World Final, it was the first time since 1958 after the legendary Aub Lawson was placed third that an Australian rider had stood on the podium at the event”.

Other legends of speedway to have confirmed their patronage for this special event include the Crump’s son Jason, John Titman, Jim Airey, Todd Wiltshire and Craig Boyce.

The Australian Speedway Centenary will be staged at North Brisbane Speedway, Queensland on December 28-29 2023. Tickets for the event are available for purchase here.