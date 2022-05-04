Special club pricing for Track Markers

Is your club on the hunt for new Track Markers?

MA have an affordable, easy to use and safer alternative to tyre barriers just for you!

Our Track Markers are easy to install with a shock resistant base, interchangeable flexible upper which feature slots for bunting on either side and can be easily foot-pressed to insert or knocked in with a rubber mallet.

Designed to be durable, long lasting and stay straight after a few hits on-track to reduce repeated intervention.

Uses go well beyond just track marking. Use them for training sessions, grounds perimeter marking, marking car parking, no parking areas, pathways, spectator areas, registration lines and more.

Sold in boxes of 60 at an incredible unit price of just $4 (plus GST and shipping), our Track Markers are half the price of other markers on the market and are proving great value to clubs who have been using them.

Order yours today direct from MA at ma.org.au/store