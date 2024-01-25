Sparks set to fly at inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup

A new trans-Tasman sporting frontier kicks off this weekend when the inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup is held in Woodville, New Zealand.

To be held alongside the New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix, six-rider teams from Australia and New Zealand are now on location at the iconic venue, located 170km north of Wellington, as final preparations ramp up for the January 28 shootout.

Team Australia will be led by six-time Australian champion Charli Cannon (pictured) in her debut for Honda, and she will be joined by fellow ProMX stars Emma Milesevic (Honda), Madison Brown (Honda), Taylor Thompson, (Husqvarna), Tayla McCutcheon (Kawasaki) and Madi Healey (GASGAS).

After some last-minute reshuffling, Team New Zealand will be represented by Karaitiana Horne, Taylar Rampton, Breanna Rodgers, Hannah Powell, Letitia Alabaster and Melissa Patterson, with four-time FIM women’s motocross world champion Courtney Duncan also on hand to provide wise counsel.

The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held over three motos of 12 minutes plus one lap, which will be incorporated into the Woodville senior women’s races. The team which has the lowest score will be declared the winner.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate for the 62nd Woodville New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix, with racing on both Saturday and Sunday (January 27-28).

Stay tuned for updates via the FIM Oceania Facebook and Instagram pages.