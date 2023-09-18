Smiles all round to wrap up Australian Hard Enduro Championship

Several riders enjoyed the champagne and spots on the podium at the fifth round of the Australian Hard Enduro Championship which reached its conclusion at the Bathurst Goldfields region.
Held over two days on a property in Wattle Flat, New South Wales, Saturday’s proceedings were met with breezy but dry and dusty conditions to add to the challenges for riders.
The winners from race one on Saturday included the likes of:
- Bronze Over 45: Mark Brown
- Bronze Women’s: Cassandra McRae
- Bronze: Mackenzie Hall
- Silver Over 45: Mark Gallagher
- Silver: Daniel Lewis
- Gold Over 45: Craig Stevenson
- Gold: Adam Giles
The main event on Sunday saw further great competition as riders tackled the challenging course with many getting through and enjoying the event.
Having been the model for consistency across the season with superb riding and finishing with a win on Sunday, Ruben Chadwick was crowned as the overall Australian Hard Enduro Champion. 2022 champion Anthony Solar finished in second position with Wade Ibrahim also standing on the podium in third.
Congratulations and well done to all competitors who took part in the championship in 2023.