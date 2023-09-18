Motorcycling Australia

Ride Race Enjoy

Ride Race Enjoy
[ Advanced Search ]

Smiles all round to wrap up Australian Hard Enduro Championship

Filed Under: Enduro, News

You are here: Home / News / Smiles all round to wrap up Australian Hard Enduro Championship
Back

Several riders enjoyed the champagne and spots on the podium at the fifth round of the Australian Hard Enduro Championship which reached its conclusion at the Bathurst Goldfields region.

Held over two days on a property in Wattle Flat, New South Wales, Saturday’s proceedings were met with breezy but dry and dusty conditions to add to the challenges for riders.

The winners from race one on Saturday included the likes of:

  • Bronze Over 45: Mark Brown
  • Bronze Women’s: Cassandra McRae
  • Bronze: Mackenzie Hall
  • Silver Over 45: Mark Gallagher
  • Silver: Daniel Lewis
  • Gold Over 45: Craig Stevenson
  • Gold: Adam Giles

OK Photo

The main event on Sunday saw further great competition as riders tackled the challenging course with many getting through and enjoying the event.

Having been the model for consistency across the season with superb riding and finishing with a win on Sunday, Ruben Chadwick was crowned as the overall Australian Hard Enduro Champion. 2022 champion Anthony Solar finished in second position with Wade Ibrahim also standing on the podium in third.

 
Gold:
1st: Ruben Chadwick
2nd: Anthony Solar
3rd: Wade Ibrahim
 
Gold Over 45:
1st: Craig Byrne
2nd: Travis Selwyn
3rd: Craig Stevenson
 
Silver:
1st: Brandan Buckman
2nd: Aled Davies
3rd: Daniel Lewis
 
Silver Over 45:
1st: Shane Bowden
2nd: Glenn Wilkinson
3rd: Richard Reed
 
Silver Women:
1st: Ebony Nielsen
2nd: Cheyenne Jones
 
Bronze:
1st: Mackenzie Hall
2nd: Bay McGrory
3rd: Thomas Mort
 
Bronze Over 45:
1st Stephen Matheson
2nd Mark Brown
3rd Nolan LeSueur
 
Bronze Women’s:
1st: Cassandra McRae
2nd: Emily Haeusler
3rd: Natalie Samson

OK Photo

Congratulations and well done to all competitors who took part in the championship in 2023.