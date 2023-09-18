Smiles all round to wrap up Australian Hard Enduro Championship

Several riders enjoyed the champagne and spots on the podium at the fifth round of the Australian Hard Enduro Championship which reached its conclusion at the Bathurst Goldfields region.

Held over two days on a property in Wattle Flat, New South Wales, Saturday’s proceedings were met with breezy but dry and dusty conditions to add to the challenges for riders.

The winners from race one on Saturday included the likes of:

Bronze Over 45: Mark Brown

Mark Brown Bronze Women’s: Cassandra McRae

Cassandra McRae Bronze: Mackenzie Hall

Mackenzie Hall Silver Over 45: Mark Gallagher

Mark Gallagher Silver: Daniel Lewis

Daniel Lewis Gold Over 45: Craig Stevenson

Craig Stevenson Gold: Adam Giles

The main event on Sunday saw further great competition as riders tackled the challenging course with many getting through and enjoying the event.

Having been the model for consistency across the season with superb riding and finishing with a win on Sunday, Ruben Chadwick was crowned as the overall Australian Hard Enduro Champion. 2022 champion Anthony Solar finished in second position with Wade Ibrahim also standing on the podium in third.

Gold: 1st: Ruben Chadwick 2nd: Anthony Solar 3rd: Wade Ibrahim

Gold Over 45: 1st: Craig Byrne 2nd: Travis Selwyn 3rd: Craig Stevenson

Silver: 1st: Brandan Buckman 2nd: Aled Davies 3rd: Daniel Lewis

Silver Over 45: 1st: Shane Bowden 2nd: Glenn Wilkinson 3rd: Richard Reed

Silver Women: 1st: Ebony Nielsen 2nd: Cheyenne Jones

Bronze: 1st: Mackenzie Hall 2nd: Bay McGrory 3rd: Thomas Mort

Bronze Over 45: 1st Stephen Matheson 2nd Mark Brown 3rd Nolan LeSueur

Bronze Women’s: 1st: Cassandra McRae 2nd: Emily Haeusler 3rd: Natalie Samson

Congratulations and well done to all competitors who took part in the championship in 2023.