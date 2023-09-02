Sidecar field set for Australian Speedway Centenary

The South Australian duo of Damien Niesche and Mitchell Spear has been announced as the 16th and final team to contest the Sidecar Centurions Trophy at North Brisbane Speedway on night one (December 28) of the Australian Speedway Centenary.

The hard-charging Adelaide combination has been riding together for 10 years, contesting every Australian championship during that period.

The final line-up for the event is as follows:

• Darrin Treloar/Blake Cox

• Mark Plaisted/Ben Pitt

• Andrew Buchanan/Andrew Summerhayes

• Shane Rudloff/Scott Morris

• Brodie Cohen/Josh Murray

• Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr

• Tyler Moon/Adam Lovell

• Stuart Firth/Jason Martin

• Trent Headland/April Cottrell

• Nate Headland/Jaxon Rayner

• Jack Summerling/Nathan McFadden

• Justin Plaisted/Damian Egan

• Dave Bottrell/Darcy Risstrom

• Bayley Ogilvie/Denny Cox

• Brandon Warke/Mitchell Firth

• Damien Niesche/Mitchell Spear

• Reserve teams TBA