Senior Dirt Track Championship returns for 2022 this weekend!

The Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship kicks off this weekend at Mick Doohan Raceway in

Brisbane.

Hosted by the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club, the schedule promises close racing action, including Pro 450 and Sidecars who will be battling for the Duke of Edinburgh Trophy with support from Pro 250 and other hotly contested classes.

After a two-year layover for the championship, Jarred Brook and Briony Hendrickson will attempt to defend their respective national championships.

At the tender age of just 23, Gympie carpenter Jarred Brook has amassed a total of 22 national titles across several dirt track disciplines and capacities, but recognises there could be stuff competition, including the likes of 18-year-old fellow Gympie resident Cyshan Wheel, and Gunnedah’s Jordan Dall.

“There’ll be a few good riders there, for sure,” said Brook, “but a home win would definitely mean a lot.”

“North Brisbane is a pretty straight-forward track with a pretty standard deco, but it can be grippy or it can be slick, so hopefully the amount of hours I’ve spent going round there will help me read the conditions.

The ATV Ladies class will also feature a strong numbers, with local favourites Sharna Stimson and Katherine Higgs heading the Yamaha troops against the sole Honda entry of Natasha Stadnikoff.

The Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship runs from the 30 th of April to the 1 st of May. For more details go to www.nbjmcc.com.au