Seeds of success as Gardiner claims 7th A4DE title

Everyone collectively held their breath for Day 4 of the 2023 Pilot Air Compressors Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE). Featuring a Final Moto that decided our 2023 Champions, all that separated racers from victory was five laps. The 2023 A4DE Champions crowned in Harvey, Western Australia are Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorexaus) in E1, Jonte Reynders (KTM Australia, Tunetech Suspension) in E2, Riley McGillivray (KTM Australia, Tunetech Suspension) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballards Offroad Team) in EW, Glenn Kearney (Honda) in EV and Gavin Russell (KTM) in EM.

With a grassy track that quickly turned sandy, claiming the hole shot and keeping in front became vital to your success. Reynders claimed the fastest time for Day 4 of 10:27.495, as well as fastest progressive time overall of 2:07:38.404.

E1

It’s been a tough week for McMahon. The GASGAS rider has had to fight for his position on the podium every single day, against the likes of Cooper Sheidow (Shop Yamaha), Will Price (Empire Kawasaki) and Tom Mason (KTM, Peter Stevens). Coming into Day 4, McMahon had time on his side ahead of Sheidow for the 2023 E1 title. After five laps in the Final Moto, McMahon finished in fourth behind Sheidow with a total time of 10:57.947. Post-race, McMahon’s fantastic efforts ensured he flies home to New South Wales (NSW) with the glory of being crowned 2023 A4DE E1 Champion.

“I’m relived we’ve finished Day 4. Heading into the Final Moto I was stressing, worrying about anything that could go wrong. You never know what can happen,” explained McMahon.

“Unfortunately I put it down early on in the race so I didn’t have much of a chance at the win, so I’ll settle for fourth and take the overall E1 title. The conditions out there were tough. The dust was big and I don’t think I saw the track once. Regardless, I’m happy to get on the top step.

“From here, I fly over to Finke to start training and then on to Hattah for the desert race. I’ve also put in my application to be on the 2023 ISDE Team, so it’s shaping up to be a great year.”

Sheidow’s valiant effort today in the Final Moto secured his second-place position overall in E1. Sheidow clocked off Day 4 with a total time of 10:51.323.

Finishing in third overall for 2023, Price was a sight to be seen as he claimed the Final Moto win. With a total time to 10:38.442, Price put more than 10 seconds between himself and the competition.

2023 A4DE E1 Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Korey McMahon (GASGAS Australia, Motorexaus) 2:09:09.393 Cooper Sheidow (Shop Yamaha) 2:10:40.360 Will Price (Empire Kawasaki) 2:12:05.537

E2

It was action galore in E2 for Day 4, with only 10 seconds separating Josh Green (Shop Yamaha) and Reynders from the top step. In the first lap of the Final Moto though, Green went down hard and suffered enough time loss to put Reynders even closer to the winning title. After five gruelling laps, Reynders came out victorious with a total time of 10:27.495.

His high speeds have ensured he is crowned the 2023 A4DE E2 victor, beating Green by 0.563 seconds. We’re sure Harvey will hold a special place in the Tasmanian’s heart, marking both his first ever A4DE and his first A4DE title.

Yamaha’s Green now concedes for second place overall, finishing Day 4 in third with a total time of 10:37.992. KTM’s Andy Wilksch finished the Final Moto in second place with a total time of 10:34.479. His resurgence toward the backend of this week has officially helped him secure the third and final podium spot overall in E2.

2023 A4DE E2 Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Racing Team) 2:07:38.404 Josh Green (Shop Yamaha) 2:07:38.967 Andy Wilksch (KTM Australia, Alpinestars) 2:10:40.849

E3

Heading into the Final Moto, McGillivray was primed to take home the E3 glory as long as he finished the race. In response to that, the Victorian took things to the next level by scoring the hole shot and claiming a strong lead across all five laps of the Final Moto. McGillivray finished in first with a total time of 10:51.119.

Reflecting on the past four days, McGillivray confirmed that “I’m feeling unreal. This is my first A4DE win and my second A4DE overall. Last year I finished in fourth so to finish in first this year is very special.

“I was aware coming into the Final Moto that Sam [Pretscherer] is a strong contender in these conditions so I had my work cut out for me. I was stoked to get the hole shot and get into first halfway through the first lap.

“The conditions out there had lots of little chatter and heaps of dust. The main priority was getting out front to help tackle some of those problems.”

Crossing the finish line in second and third respectively was Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) and Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna Australia). While they couldn’t reach the speeds set by McGillivray, these two fantastic racers tangoed with one another for the silver. After five laps, Pretscherer kept Granquist at bay by just over six seconds. Their results in Day 4 have also secured their second and third place overall results as well.

2023 A4DE E3 Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Riley McGillivray (KTM Australia, Tunetech Suspension) 2:12:35.628 Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) 2:13:13.261 Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna Australia) 2:16:31.707

EW

Gardiner basically had her seventh A4DE EW title in the bag after Day 3 by creating a huge lead by more than five minutes. Today’s Final Moto added to her already impressive lead, as the Yamaha racer claimed the hole shot as well as an uncontested first place spot for all five laps. Gardiner finished Day 4’s Final Moto with a total time of 11:26.892.

“I’m feeling unreal! It’s a very special opportunity to continue racing in Australia and claim my seventh A4DE title. There’s a lot of years and hard work that goes into this,” confirmed Gardiner.

“I love racing here in WA. This year’s event has been awesome. The track’s have been great, the conditions are even better.

“From here, I fly out to Finland for the Women’s World Enduro Championships where I’m currently sitting in second. It’s all about keeping the ball rolling.”

Husqvarna’s Emelie Karlsson claimed second in the Final Moto with a total time of 11:50.487. Similar to Gardiner, Karlsson protected her second place spot from the rest of the competition by just over 10 seconds. Her efforts in Day 4 have ensured she finishes the 2023 A4DE in second place overall for EW.

Rounding out the Day 4 podium today was Monique Simioni (Simford), with a total time of 12:01.318. Although Simioni has claimed two third place finishes this week, her times couldn’t push Ebony Nielsen (Goldentyre Australia Racing Team) off the podium. Nielsen’s consistency all week has ensured she finished in third place overall in the 2023 EW title.

2023 A4DE EW Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballards Offroad Team) 2:28:29.804 Emelie Karlsson (Husqvarna Australia) 2:34:10.407 Ebony Nielsen (Goldentyre Australia Racing Team) 2:38:05.038

EV

It’s only good news for Kearney. This week has treated the Honda rider very well and Day 4 was no exception. With a total time of 11:00.735, Kearney claimed an undisputed first place win in the Final Moto. Looking at Kearney’s progressive results for the 2023 A4DE EV title, the NSW local comfortably took out the glory with more than 15-minutes between him and second place.

Looking back at the past four days, Kearney confirmed that “I’m really happy to come away with the win. It’s been a long four days but we’ve all had a lot of fun.

“The event has been well run, with great tests and even better conditions. The first bit of dust I experienced was today so I’m pretty happy.

“The Honda has treated me very and to have my family here supporting is really special.”

Finishing in second and third today for the Final Moto was Rohan Eves (KTM) and Ben Lawton (Moto Dynamics), respectively.

Lawton’s success today with a total time of 11:45.392 ensured he finished in second overall for 2023, behind Kearney. Rounding out the progressive EV podium for 2023 is Brenton Blackberry.

2023 A4DE EV Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Glenn Kearney (Honda) 2:15:46.515 Ben Lawton (Moto Dynamics) 2:32:02.353 Brenton Blackberry 2:38:47.071

EM

Today’s Final Moto was the perfect way to celebrate the massive effort of Russell. Heading into Day 4, Russell comfortably led his class on the journey for the gold and glory. After five laps and a total time of 11:04.534, he finished in first place, cementing his name as the 2023 A4DE EM Champion.

Did you know that Russell starting training for the 2023 A4DE only two weeks ago, after five years out of the game?

“I am over the moon,” confirmed Russell.

“I don’t know what this may mean to other people but personally, it’s a massive success. “Before the Final Moto you’re a little tired but then you see the track and you want to race it more than once.

“I’ve been away from racing for five years and after this week, it looks like it might be time for me to get back on the bike and race some State rounds.”

Behind Russell for Day 4 was Ben Hothersall (Yamaha) and Troy Wilson (Savage Motorcycles), for second and third place respectively. Their valiant efforts didn’t secure a spot on the progressive podium though. This instead was won by Evan Blackstock (KTM) and Jason Salopayers (Boltons).

2023 A4DE EM Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

Gavin Russell (KTM) 2:25:09.030 Evan Blackstock (KTM) 2:26:53.283 Jason Salopayers (Boltons) 2:31:28.621

Senior Trophy Team

NSW leaves Harvey, WA with well deserved glory. With a total progressive time of 00:19:45.603, NSW’s Senior Trophy Team have put heaps of time between themselves and the rest of the competition. The NSW Senior Trophy is made up of Green, Granquist, Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha JGR Ballards Offroad Team), McMahon, Ben Kearns (KTM) and Kearney.

Victoria (VIC) claimed second place, with a total time of 01:01:12.737. The VIC Senior Trophy Team is made up of Mason, Wilksch, Salopayers, Christopher Wynd (KTM), Evan Blackstock and Alex Blackstock (Marriotts Motorcycles).

Rounding out the podium was WA, with a progressive total time of 01:34:09.681. The WA Senior Trophy Team includes Brock Buckingham (ARB Cockburn, Bunbury KTM), Brennan Abbs (Bunbury KTM), Jesse Lawton (KTM), Sean Foster (Mandurah City KTM), Cameron Vanstan (KTM) and Steven Pocock (Airblast Australia, Mandurah City KTM).

2023 A4DE Senior Trophy Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

NSW 00:19:45.603 VIC 01:01:12.737 WA 01:34:09.681

Junior Trophy Team

VIC claimed victory with their Junior Trophy Team for the 2023 A4DE, thanks to a progressive total time of 00:16:28.052. The VIC team includes Price, McGillivray, Pretscherer and Simioni.

WA finished the 2023 A4DE in second place, with a total progressive time of 01:04:59.459. Their Junior Trophy Team is made up of Trent Stone (Bunbury KTM), Zane Plati (Bunbury KTM), Nathan Howe (Bunbury KTM) and Zachary Smith (Blue Hire, Bunbury KTM).

Third place was awarded to Team NSW, thanks to a total progressive time of 06:42:29.800. Their Junior Trophy Team is made up by Luke Chellas (Northbound Driver Training, Dubbo City Motorcycles), Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Australia Yamalube), Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Australia) and Thomas Foster (Husqvarna Australia, Rock Motorcycles).

2023 A4DE Junior Trophy Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

VIC 00:16:28.052 WA 01:04:59.459 NSW 06:42:29.800

Women’s Trophy Team

It’s double the glory for Team NSW, as they come away with the Women’s Trophy award here in Harvey. With a total time of 00:05:40.603, it should come as no surprise that they claimed first place. NSW’s Women’s Trophy Team is made up of Gardiner and Karlsson.

Finishing in second place for 2023 was Team Queensland (QLD), with a total time of 00:26:34.236. The QLD Women’s Trophy Team includes Nielsen, Emily Bielenberg (Beta Australia, Serco Motorsport) and Yolanda Treasure (Husqvarna).

Last but certainly not least is Team WA in third place, with a total time of 01:04:03.990. Team WA is made up of Catherine Kingsley (KTM), Cara Potts (Bunbury KTM, Blue Hire) and Melissa Hookway (Savage Motorcycles).

2023 A4DE Women’s Trophy Top 3 Provisional Progressive Results:

NSW 00:05:40.603 QLD 00:26:34.236 WA 01:04:03.990

Words by Caitlin Hynes.