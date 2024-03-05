Russo and Plaisted sizzle at FIM MiniGP Australia Series opener

The 2024 Füsport FIM MiniGP Australia Series ignited into action at the Oakleigh Go Kart circuit in Victoria on March 2-3. Here’s the rundown.

FIM MiniGP 190cc

The opening race saw 13-year-old Jake Paige take the early lead, but with pressure applied by polesitter Levi Russo. On lap seven Paige came off at turn four allowing Russo clean air and he went onto win by 2.933sec from Bodie Paige and Hudson Thompson.

Not only did Russo take out race one, but he also set a new lap record of 43.422, 0.131sec faster than Cameron Dunker’s previous benchmark.

It was a three-way fight all the way to the finish line in the second 21-lap race. Jake Paige did most of the donkey work before Russo’s final race-winning move at turn one on the penultimate lap. After that It was neck and neck all the way to finish, with Russo outlasting Paige by 0.093sec, with Bodie Paige finishing 0.358sec behind his brother.

Russo took the overall round victory – his third in the 190cc category – with a perfect 50 points.

“An awesome way to start the year,” Russo told Motorcycling Australia. “It’s been a faultless weekend. Obviously, you are always going to enjoy these types of weekends when you get pole position and win both races, but it’s just the best way to start the championship off.

“Now I just have to make sure I keep everything together for the remaining four rounds, but for the time being I’ll just this moment,” added the 15-year-old, who will this weekend compete in the 2024 Asia Talent Cup opener in Qatar as a support category to MotoGP. Russo will be joined by countrymen Archie Schmidt and Rikki Henry in Qatar, with Thompson a reserve.

Bodie Paige has 36 points after round one, while Jake Paige and Thompson are on 29.

FIM MiniGP 160cc

Polesitter Judd Plaisted, 12, dominated the opening 20-lap race with a lights-to-flag victory over Cooper Horne and Isaac Ayad.

Race two was again a Plaisted affair, but not to the same degree thanks to some spirited early riding from Ayad on the wet track.

Horne eventually moved into second, while Ayad just pipped Chaz Williams for third.

Plaisted leads the charge with 50 points, 10 clear of Horne, while Ayad completes the top three on 32.

Other class winners in Oakleigh were Jai Russo, who produced a 2-1-2-1 scorecard to take out the Ohvale-Pro class. Mohamad Auzuddin almost took a clean sweep in the Ohvale-Novice class with a 1-2-1-1 result, while Paul Watkins took out the Veterans and Justin Donoghue won the Mini Motard class.

For full results: www.computime.com.au

Round two of the Füsport FIM MiniGP Australia Series will be held at Cameron Park (NSW) on April 13-14.

Story and photos: Russell Colvin