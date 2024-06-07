Russo and Plaisted claim the honours in Queensland

Judd Plaisted and Levi Russo were the dominant forces at Ipswich and took the win in the third round of the FüSport FIM MiniGP at Ipswich on June 1-2 over an exciting weekend that encapsulated the full spectrum of Queensland weather.

FüSport FIM MiniGP 160cc

With Plaisted unchallenged at the front and claiming the win in the two races, the battle was on for the remaining podium spots with Isaac Ayad and Chaz Williams in particular showcasing exceptional race craft by engaging in close duels throughout. Williams bagged second in race one while Austin Attard completed the podium following a crash for Ayad that ended his race. With Plaisted away to another strong start in race two and leaving the field behind him, Ayad overcame his race one misfortune to finish second with Williams rounding out the podium. Despite missing out on the podium, Attard ended the weekend on a high note by setting a new lap record of 55.840 seconds on the last flyer, surpassing the record set by Plaisted earlier in race one.

With Plaisted claiming maximum points for the weekend (50), this takes his championship-leading total to 150 with Williams behind on 102 and Cooper Horne in third with 92. A flawless and unbeaten run up to this point of the season with a total of six wins, the pressure is really on Plaisted’s rivals to turn the tables before the season concludes.

FüSport FIM MiniGP 190cc

Pole position for Russo set the stage for an intense weekend, but a great start from Jake Paige in race one shook things up from the get-go. As the race unfolded, a series of captivating battles started to unravel as Russo, Bodie Paige and Hudson Thompson traded blows, each pushing the limits and setting new lap records.

As the lead changed hands several times in the final laps, it was Russo who was first to greet the chequered flag, clinching victory with Thompson close behind and Paige securing third.

The red flag came out early in race two as a crash for Archie Schmidt prompted a full restart. Despite trailing his rivals at one point, Russo showcased his determination by steadily making his way through the pack. However, it was Paige who dominated the race and took the win from Russo and Thompson.

With another great weekend in the bank, Russo extended his points lead and further solidified his position at the top with 135 points. Paige remains in second with 106 points, while his brother Jake sits third with 100 points.

Full results, including all the support classes can be seen here.

Images: RbMotoLens