Rule change requests for 2025 Manual of Motorcycle Sport

Submissions for alterations, deletions or additions to the 2025 competition rules via the 2025 Manual of Motorcycle Sport (MoMS) are now being called for. The submissions can be from individual members, clubs or other interested parties. We encourage your input and recommendations to better the sport for our competitors.

Applications must be completed via the Rule Change Request Form by Friday, March 15, 2024.

Please note that a Rule Change Request(s) can still be submitted after March 15, 2024, but unless it’s deemed urgent by the relevant Commission and/or the Rules and Technical Committee it will not be considered for the following year. i.e. Rule Change Requests submitted from March 15, 2024 may not be considered for the 2025 MoMS but considered for the 2026 MoMS.

Immediate rule changes

In the event a rule requires an immediate amendment, stakeholders will be notified of the change, via a Bulletin/Media Release and a Rule Change Information Bulletin, which will be submitted to all State Controlling Bodies for dissemination to affiliated clubs. All Bulletins are here on the Motorcycling Australia website.

For more information, please refer to the Rule Change Process or contact the Rules and Technical Coordinator on (03) 9684 0512 or via email at rules@ma.org.au.