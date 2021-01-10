Rule Change Requests for 2022 Manual of Motorcycling Sport (MoMS)

Submissions for alterations, deletions or additions for the 2022 competition rules are now being called for.

These submissions can be by individual members, clubs or other interested parties. We encourage your input and recommendations to better the sport for our competitors.

Applications must be completed via the Rule Change Request Form and submitted to rules@ma.org.au by 28th February 2021.

You can still submit a Rule Change Request post the end of February, however unless this is deemed urgent by the relevant Commission and/or the Rules and Technical Committee, this will not be considered for the following year. i.e. Rule Change Requests submitted in March 2021 may not be considered for the 2022 MoMS, but considered for the 2023 MoMS.

Immediate Rule Changes

In the event a rule requires an immediate amendment, stakeholders will be notified of the change, via a Bulletin/Press Release and a Rule Change Information Bulletin, which will be submitted to all State Controlling Bodies (SCB’s) to disseminate to affiliated clubs. All Bulletins will be made available here on the MA website.

For further information please refer to the Rule Change Process or contact the Rule and Technical (Admin) Coordinator on (03) 9684 0512 or via email at rules@ma.org.au