Round 1 Of The MotoStars Nationals Rescheduled

Due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, MotoStars has rescheduled Round 1 of the MotoStars Nationals featuring the Australian Supermoto Championships and Australian Junior Road Racing Championships, to the new date of July 30/31 and August 1.

With many competitors facing lockdown restrictions, the decision was made to push the event outside of the anticipated lockdown timelines.

Entries have also been extended to Friday 16th of July.

All entered riders will have their entries automatically transferred to the new date. Should any rider wish to withdraw from this event, please contact us to process a refund.

“Our aim at MotoStars is to run the best event possible, and ensure that all riders can enter without additional uncertainty, stress or expense,” said MotoStars Director, Damian Cudlin.

“We want everyone to enjoy this meeting, and I hope when travel restrictions end we can all go racing again.”