Riders take to the track for opening day of KTM AJMX in Rockhampton

On-track action commenced today for the 2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) as over 300 riders took to Six Mile Raceway in Rockhampton, Queensland, for practice and qualifying sessions.

Qualifying fastest in the 128cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/ 15 years class was Byron Dennis (GASGAS), edging Kayden Minear (KTM) and Seth Burchell (Yamaha) who completed the top three.

In the 100cc to 125cc 2/ – 15 years category, Minear showed form with a 1m38.336s, 1.5s ahead of Dennis with Burchell third quickest once more, 2.983s from Minear’s benchmark as the trio emerged as the early pace setters for their age group.

The Female 100cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/ 13 to under 16 years category saw Danielle McDonald (Yamaha) who posted the quickest time of 1m46.004s, 4.055s clear of Madi Simpson (Honda) as Darci Whalley (Honda) secured third courtesy of a 1m52.744s.

Liam Owens (Husqvarna) showed he means business in 128cc to 150cc 2/- & 200cc to 250cc 4/- 13 to under 15 years, leading the way with a 1m38.543, ahead of Jake Cannon (Yamaha) and Jet Alsop (KTM) on day one of competition.

It was Cannon, however, who set the pace in 100cc to 125cc 2/-13 to under 15 years, notching a 1m37.382s which was a slim 0.086s quicker than Owens, as Ky Woods (GASGAS) was P3 with less than two-tenths covering the top three riders.

In 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard / Big Wheel 14 to under 16 years, William Wadwell qualified fastest with a 1m46.413s, followed by Patrick Butler (GASGAS) and Deegan Rose (Husqvarna).

Topping the timesheets in 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard / Big Wheel 12 to under 14 years was Jack Deveson (Husqvarna), besting Heath Fisher (Husqvarna) by just less than two-tenths as Jackson Fulller (GASGAS) enters the heat races tomorrow third quickest in class.

Heath Davy (Yamaha) led the way in 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- Standard Wheel 9 to under 12 years, trailed by Kyle Harvey (KTM) and Bodie Court (GASGAS), as Karaitiana Horne (GASGAS) was marginally quickest in Female 85cc 2/- & 150 4/- All Wheels 12 to under 16 years, ahead of Simpson and Emily Lambert.

Qualifying P1 for 65cc 2/- 10 to under 12 years was Nate Perret (KTM), just 0.044s faster than Davy, who posted a 1m59.427s to finish ahead Seth Thomas (KTM) in third.

Ethan Wolfe displayed early pace in 65cc 2/- 10 7 to under 10 years, qualifying quickest in the category thanks to a 2m03.265s, with Sidney Stephenson (GASGAS) and Kye Sproule in pursuit and completing the top three.

Sproule also showed strong form in 50cc auto 7 to under 9 years, setting the benchmark of 2m13.172s as Mason Ezergailis and Logan Downing qualified second and third fastest respectively in the class.

Action resumes tomorrow with heats one and two for categories with more than 40 riders, while classes with under 40 riders go straight to finals racing with the opening final of race-week. Full results can be found at speedhive.mylaps.com.

