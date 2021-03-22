Riders Ready To Fire For 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship

Rider entries have now been confirmed for what will be a spectacular FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship, at Gillman Speedway, South Australia, April 17.

As in previous years, the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship has attracted the best speedway sidecar riders, who will put on a spectacular show for speedway fans.

“The FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship battle countdown is on and we know riders and passengers have been waiting a long time to hit the track and get racing,” said FIM Oceania President Peter Doyle.

“With strong rivalry amongst riders there will be plenty of on track action for speedway fans to soak up at Gillman Speedway.”

Gillman Speedway President, Ivan Golding said the speedway team had been busy working to ensure the Championship would be spectacular.

“COVID-19 may have cancelled last year’s Championship, but we are ready to go racing and can’t wait to greet riders and fans on April 17,” he said.

“Speedway fans are guaranteed to see the best of the best fight handlebar-to-handlebar to be crowned the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Champion.”

Fans can get trackside from 4pm, with practice scheduled for 5.30pm-6.30pm and racing commencing at 7.30pm.

2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Line-up

Darrin Treloar / Blake Cox

Rick Stephens / Nick O’Brien

Kane Golding / Isaac Amos

Mick Headland / Brenton Kerr

Shane Rudloff / Scott Morris

Mark Mitchell / Tony Carter

Mark Plaisted / Ben Pitt

Kym Menadue / Eric Melton

Dean Hobbs / Daniel Low

Bayley Ogilvie / Denny Cox

Byren Gates / Mick O’Loughlin

Brian Silvy / Damien Egan

Warren Monson / Andrew Summerhayes

Damien Niesche / Mitchell Spear

Aaron Silvy / Jaron Silvy

Dave Bottrell / Darcy Risstrom

Reserves:

R1: Klae Hobbs / Stephen Saunders

R2: Connor Curran / Ronald Curran

R3: Clint Mayes / Sean Colby