Riders Ready To Fire For 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship

Rider entries have now been confirmed for what will be a spectacular FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship, at Gillman Speedway, South Australia, April 17.
As in previous years, the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship has attracted the best speedway sidecar riders, who will put on a spectacular show for speedway fans.
“The FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship battle countdown is on and we know riders and passengers have been waiting a long time to hit the track and get racing,” said FIM Oceania President Peter Doyle.
“With strong rivalry amongst riders there will be plenty of on track action for speedway fans to soak up at Gillman Speedway.”
Gillman Speedway President, Ivan Golding said the speedway team had been busy working to ensure the Championship would be spectacular.
“COVID-19 may have cancelled last year’s Championship, but we are ready to go racing and can’t wait to greet riders and fans on April 17,” he said.
“Speedway fans are guaranteed to see the best of the best fight handlebar-to-handlebar to be crowned the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Champion.”
Fans can get trackside from 4pm, with practice scheduled for 5.30pm-6.30pm and racing commencing at 7.30pm.
2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Line-up
Darrin Treloar / Blake Cox
Rick Stephens / Nick O’Brien
Kane Golding / Isaac Amos
Mick Headland / Brenton Kerr
Shane Rudloff / Scott Morris
Mark Mitchell / Tony Carter
Mark Plaisted / Ben Pitt
Kym Menadue / Eric Melton
Dean Hobbs / Daniel Low
Bayley Ogilvie / Denny Cox
Byren Gates / Mick O’Loughlin
Brian Silvy / Damien Egan
Warren Monson / Andrew Summerhayes
Damien Niesche / Mitchell Spear
Aaron Silvy / Jaron Silvy
Dave Bottrell / Darcy Risstrom
Reserves:
R1: Klae Hobbs / Stephen Saunders
R2: Connor Curran / Ronald Curran
R3: Clint Mayes / Sean Colby