Rider Safety Comes First For Australian TDN Team

The Australian Trial Des Nations (TDN) management team in consultation with Motorcycling Australia have made the tough decision, due to COVID-19 and international border restrictions not to send a team to compete in Portugal this year.

Australia has enjoyed success at the TDN in recent years, and logistically to send a team overseas requires significant planning and financial commitment.

Due to concerns around COVID-19 and the border restrictions, the decision was made for the safety of team members not to attend the TDN in Gouveia, Portugal in September this year.