Ride Park Australia And Whole Of Sport Strategic Plan

The current pandemic has taken its toll on the world and on sport globally. With a need to protect ourselves we have not been able to race for quite some time. So what has been happening within the Motorcycling Australia Alliance whilst we have not been able to ride? Well the answer is… lots! We have taken this time to relook at the organisation as a whole and create initiatives to further develop and grow the sport.

We would like to introduce you to Ride Parks Australia (RPA) a national program that has been developed to encourage and facilitate recreational and social riding for all riders and abilities. RPA has become a brand of Motorcycling Australia and uses our existing clubs to host non-competitive events, to provide facilities and tracks to recreational, social riders and families that is safe and affordable.

By providing a fun and safe environment, RPA will cater for riders of all abilities and all levels of experience to participate. We hope that these events will also provide an opportunity to encourage the participation of new riders wanting to experience the thrill of riding.

The cost of participation is affordable and free of competition fees and rules and does include insurance coverage for public liability. Motorcycling Australia (MA) annual Licence holders will pay the same riding fees as non-MA members but benefit from the cover provided under the MA Personal Accident (PA) scheme with their annual license.

RPA will be managed by MA and facilitated by SCBs and current clubs and managed by State Controlling Bodies. Riders can book and pay for their experience through MA’s Ridernet or the Track Manager system. We encourage you to keep an eye out for these events and to bring your family and friends along. Now everyone can enjoy our clubs, our tracks and be part of the family that is MA.

Another project that the Motorcycling Australia Alliance has been working on during this time of isolation is the development of the Motorcycling Australia – Whole Of Sport Strategic Plan 2020 to 2023. The objective of this project is to develop a plan in order for motorcycling to achieve its true potential nationally over the coming three-year period, in what are changing and challenging times. These times also provide great opportunities!

The process of creating the Motorcycling Australia – Whole of Sport Strategic Plan was designed in order to excite and motivate the Australian Motorcycling community to work together and develop both the sport and non-sporting side of motorcycling in Australia. This has been done by obtaining feedback from the entire motorcycling community including CEO, Presidents, Board Members, Staff, Clubs, Promoters, Industry Influencers and most importantly… you our member.

As an organisation that is owned and run essentially by our members, it was important for us to understand how you would like to see the sport develop and how you see the sport three years from now.

The final Motorcycling Australia – Whole of Sport Strategic Plan will provide the Motorcycling Australia Alliance with the road map in order to make your vision a reality. By working together across the Alliance there is no limit on what we can create for the next generation of members.