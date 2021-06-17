RIDE AND SHINE!

Prospective competitors can now apply to be part of the 2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup with applications for the 2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup now open.

Prospective competitors from Asia and Oceania can now register online at www.asiatalentcup.com for their chance to get on the Road to MotoGP™, with the application period running for a month before it closes on the 16th of July.

The Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is an opportunity like no other, giving young riders the chance to race equal machinery on some of the biggest stages in motorcycle racing alongside MotoGP™

and WorldSBK. The identical Honda NSF250R Moto3™ machines in the ATC provide the perfect environment for riders to let their talent and racecraft shine on the Road to MotoGP™.

Enrolment and selection

Registration is now open at www.asiatalentcup.com and the application period closes on 16th of July 2021. Once prospective riders have applied online, their application will be considered, and they may be invited to the Selection Event.

The Selection Event will take place in Malaysia at Sepang International Circuit on the 26th and 27th of October 2021*, just before the Malaysian Grand Prix. There, a panel of experts will put applicants through their paces and the best will be offered the chance to join the 2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup and start their Road to MotoGP™.

Important information

There’s no minimum level of experience required for riders, but a certain skill level must be shown. Previous experience could include dirt-track, motocross, scooter or mini bike racing, but the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is focused on searching for talent and potential, not experience.

Applicants must be born between the 1st of January 2001 and the 1st of March 2010.

The list of those chosen to attend the Selection Event will be published on the 20th of August 2021.

Key dates

Registration is open now at www.asiatalentcup.com

Registration closes: 16th July 2021

Publication of the list for the Selection Event: 20th August 2021 (www.asiatalentcup.com)

Selection Event: 26th & 27th October 2021, Sepang International Circuit*

* Date, event, and the attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding Governments and authorities.