Review: 2023 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship

After two days of thrilling racing, riders from three states and of varying ages were crowned in the 2023 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship at Lincoln Causeway, between Albury and Wodonga, on the weekend of October 7-8.

In a meeting where the form guide was occasionally turned on its head – top heat scores did not always translate into finals dominance – Hunter Valley teenager Cody Lewis was the victor in the premier Pro 450 class ahead of Rory McQualter, the slow-starting Daniel Wicks, Remmie Fyffe, Jack Rogers and Benjamin Gordon.

The MX Open final was the first of the two-wheel deciders, with Daniel Wicks scoring a popular win – his first Australian championship win after a string of minor placings, with Lewis and McQualter completing the rostrum ahead of two more experienced campaigners in David Smith and Grant Charnock. Local fans were optimistic of a hometown MX Open victory with Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club rider Fyffe, but after being the only unbeaten rider in the heats he made a poor start in the final and finished sixth.

McQualter did have one visit to the top step of the rostrum when he won the Pro 250 final ahead of veteran campaigner James Sawdy, Fyffe, Jett Carter, South Aussie Kyle Machin and Nicholas Berry.

The Pro Women’s class was decided over five rounds and provided its fair share of excitement and high drama, with Tayla Street giving the host club championship success. She won all five rounds, but they were never runaway wins as three opponents were invariably never far away.

The battle for the minor placings took a dramatic twist on the last corner of the final round when Kelsey Jensen crashed out of a potential second place overall, with Lori Gow and Bree-Anna Etheridge completing the podium.

In the sidecar class, Corey Forde and passenger Darren Fraudenstein emerged as the 2023 champions – but they hard to work for it after coming through from the repechage. In the decider, they came from behind to beat Kai Frame/Anthony Martin and Jarred Marko Shaun Fuller. Defending champions Troy Pritchard and Ethan Wade bowed out with a blown engine after winning their first two heats, while several other major contenders also had some dramas.

Matthew Griffiths scored another title win in the ATV Open class, taking out the final ahead of Jeffrey McKee and Colin Green. Joshua Griffiths, the top scorer in the heats, made a costly error in the final costing him a place on the rostrum.

In the support classes, Benjamin Gordon dominated the Over 35s ahead of locals Mitch Wolfe and Ralph Pink; Colin Green got the chocolates in ATV 450cc; emerging speedway talent Cooper Antone was unbeaten in both battles he contested (7-U9yrs and 9-U13yrs); and Tommy Wright was peerless in the 13-U16yrs division.

RESULTS: 2023 AUSTRALIA SENIOR DIRT TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP

PRO 450

Cody Lewis

Rory McQualter

Daniel Wicks

MX OPEN

Daniel Wicks

Cody Lewis

Rory McQualter

PRO 250

Rory McQualter

James Sawdy

Remmie Fyffe

WOMEN

Tayla Street

Lori Gow

Bree-Anna Etheridge

ATV OPEN

Matthew Griffiths

Jeffrey McKee

Colin Green

SIDECAR

Corey Forde/Darren Freudenstein

Kai Frame/Anthony Martin

Jarred Marko/Shaun Fuller

SUPPORT CLASSES

OVER 35s

Benjamin Gordon

Mitch Wolfe

Ralph Pink

ATV 450cc

Colin Green

Michael Stimson

Sharna Stimson

65cc 7-U9yrs

Cooper Antone

William Wiggins

Cameron Pritchard

85cc 2T/150cc 4T 9-U13yrs

Cooper Antone

Cooper Blowes

William Wiggins

2T & 4T 13-U16yrs

Tommy Wright

Hugh Hope-Hodgetts

Henry Small

Words: Peter Baker

Images: Colin Rosewarne