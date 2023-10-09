Review: 2023 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship

After two days of thrilling racing, riders from three states and of varying ages were crowned in the 2023 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship at Lincoln Causeway, between Albury and Wodonga, on the weekend of October 7-8.
In a meeting where the form guide was occasionally turned on its head – top heat scores did not always translate into finals dominance – Hunter Valley teenager Cody Lewis was the victor in the premier Pro 450 class ahead of Rory McQualter, the slow-starting Daniel Wicks, Remmie Fyffe, Jack Rogers and Benjamin Gordon.
The MX Open final was the first of the two-wheel deciders, with Daniel Wicks scoring a popular win – his first Australian championship win after a string of minor placings, with Lewis and McQualter completing the rostrum ahead of two more experienced campaigners in David Smith and Grant Charnock. Local fans were optimistic of a hometown MX Open victory with Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club rider Fyffe, but after being the only unbeaten rider in the heats he made a poor start in the final and finished sixth.
McQualter did have one visit to the top step of the rostrum when he won the Pro 250 final ahead of veteran campaigner James Sawdy, Fyffe, Jett Carter, South Aussie Kyle Machin and Nicholas Berry.
The Pro Women’s class was decided over five rounds and provided its fair share of excitement and high drama, with Tayla Street giving the host club championship success. She won all five rounds, but they were never runaway wins as three opponents were invariably never far away.
The battle for the minor placings took a dramatic twist on the last corner of the final round when Kelsey Jensen crashed out of a potential second place overall, with Lori Gow and Bree-Anna Etheridge completing the podium.
In the sidecar class, Corey Forde and passenger Darren Fraudenstein emerged as the 2023 champions – but they hard to work for it after coming through from the repechage. In the decider, they came from behind to beat Kai Frame/Anthony Martin and Jarred Marko Shaun Fuller. Defending champions Troy Pritchard and Ethan Wade bowed out with a blown engine after winning their first two heats, while several other major contenders also had some dramas.
Matthew Griffiths scored another title win in the ATV Open class, taking out the final ahead of Jeffrey McKee and Colin Green. Joshua Griffiths, the top scorer in the heats, made a costly error in the final costing him a place on the rostrum.
In the support classes, Benjamin Gordon dominated the Over 35s ahead of locals Mitch Wolfe and Ralph Pink; Colin Green got the chocolates in ATV 450cc; emerging speedway talent Cooper Antone was unbeaten in both battles he contested (7-U9yrs and 9-U13yrs); and Tommy Wright was peerless in the 13-U16yrs division.
RESULTS: 2023 AUSTRALIA SENIOR DIRT TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP
PRO 450
Cody Lewis
Rory McQualter
Daniel Wicks
MX OPEN
Daniel Wicks
Cody Lewis
Rory McQualter
PRO 250
Rory McQualter
James Sawdy
Remmie Fyffe
WOMEN
Tayla Street
Lori Gow
Bree-Anna Etheridge
ATV OPEN
Matthew Griffiths
Jeffrey McKee
Colin Green
SIDECAR
Corey Forde/Darren Freudenstein
Kai Frame/Anthony Martin
Jarred Marko/Shaun Fuller
SUPPORT CLASSES
OVER 35s
Benjamin Gordon
Mitch Wolfe
Ralph Pink
ATV 450cc
Colin Green
Michael Stimson
Sharna Stimson
65cc 7-U9yrs
Cooper Antone
William Wiggins
Cameron Pritchard
85cc 2T/150cc 4T 9-U13yrs
Cooper Antone
Cooper Blowes
William Wiggins
2T & 4T 13-U16yrs
Tommy Wright
Hugh Hope-Hodgetts
Henry Small
Words: Peter Baker
Images: Colin Rosewarne