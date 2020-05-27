Dear Members,

With the May 24 announcement of Sport Australia’s Return to Sport Toolkit, Motorcycling Australia (MA) have outlined the following timeline for the reactivation of licence sales and a return to competitive activity.

June 15, 2020 – License sales will be reactivated to renew or apply for your license;

July 1, 2020 – Competition activity may resume on a state by state basis in compliance with state and national guidelines and regulations.

Considering the pandemic and the impact that it has had on the restriction of sporting activities, MA in consultation with the State Controlling Bodies (SCBs) is pleased to confirm an extension of active annual licenses for members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. All annual licenses purchased in the period between April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 will automatically receive a 3 month extension.

MA has considered numerous options to support annual license holders and believes this is the fairest outcome. Extensions for eligible licenses will be added automatically prior to the reactivation of license sales on June 15.

We recommend members download the MA license app which will update with your license extension automatically.

The iOS app is available via the membership profile as per below or online at: https://itunes.apple.com/cg/app/motorcycling-australia/id1084802579?mt=8

The Android app is available via the membership portal or online at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.omnisportsmanagement.mcau&hl=en

Like all members, MA and the SCBs are keen for motorcycle riding to resume. As a community there will need to be an understanding that it will not be a return to sport as usual, prior to the pandemic. Certain State and Federal Government restrictions and measures will likely remain for some time. To ensure no further restrictions are imposed on our sport all members are encouraged to follow government guidelines and practice good personal hygiene.

To support our clubs, promoters officials and members return to the sport, MA have recently created a tab on the MA website for easily accessible information on COVID-19 (https://www.ma.org.au/covid-19-toolkit/). MA will provide regular updates on all the necessary information to recommence activity.