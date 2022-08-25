Rescheduled Round 2 for Australian F1 Sidecar Championship

Due to a forced reschedule, the second round of The 2022 Horsell Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championship will now run at Morgan Park Raceway on 5-6 November.

Promoters of the Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championship would like to thank the Motorcycle Sportsmen Club of Queensland for including the Championship in their Morgan Park meeting at short notice.

The Championship has run at Morgan Park for many years, and has often seen a great turn out of sidecars and some fantastic on track battles.

The final round remains at The Bend Motorsport Park on the 25-27 November.