Remy Gardner Joins Red Bull KTM Ajo In 2021

Australian Moto2 rider Remy Gardner broke news overnight that he has signed with Reb Bull KTM Ajo team next year.

The 22-year-old – son of former World Champion Wayne Gardner – is currently recovering from surgery following a crash during warm up last weekend at Misano.

Gardner has almost 100 Grand Prixraces under his belt across Moto3 and Moto2.

Already renowned for his fighting Aussie spirit, his all-out riding style and dedication, Gardner now joins Aki Ajo’s under the watchful gaze of the KTM GP Academy that has promoted two riders to the MotoGP structure in the last two seasons.

Remy Gardner said: “I am very happy to be signing this contract for the team of my dreams. I am proud to be part of the Red Bull and KTM family, and of Aki’s structure. I want to thank all of them for giving me this opportunity for 2021. I also thank all those who have helped me to get here. I can’t wait to start working with them next year and I hope that together we can do some amazing things.”

Aki Ajo, Team Principal: “I’m very happy to have Remy in our project next year. He is a young talent, but at the same time he has extensive experience in the FIM World Championship. This combination of abilities is perfect for our project of developing riders. We are looking forward to working together next season. I know that Remy has something special compared to the rest of the competitors: he has great talent, a good feel for the bike and is a born fighter. I hope that, as a team, we can give him a boost during the season for the style that comes naturally to him. I am personally very excited to have Remy with us, and about what 2021 has in store.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “I’m really pleased that Remy is coming under our umbrella. We think he is a special rider and we have seen some strong and exciting skills in his race performances over the years. We think with Aki’s experience we can help him to make the next important step in his career.”