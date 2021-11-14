Remy Gardner Creates History – 2021 Moto2 World Champion

Motorcycling Australia congratulates Australia’s newest World Champion, Remy Gardner, who created history overnight winning the 2021 Moto2 World Championship.

Gardner is the seventh different Australian rider to clinch a GP world title along with Casey Stoner (2), Mick Doohan (5), Kel Carruthers (1), Tom Phillis (1), Keith Campbell (1) and Wayne Gardner (1).

The Red Bull KTM Ajo team rider and his father Wayne, who won the 500cc World Championship in 1987, become only the second father and son to win World Championships, after Kenny Roberts Snr and Kenny Roberts Jnr.

At just 23-yeares-old, Gardner is the 8th youngest rider to clinch the title in Moto2, behind Alex Marquez, and is the second most successful Australian rider in the intermediate class behind Kel Carruthers (7 wins).

This year Gardner won five races, and scored 12 podium finishes and it came down to the last race of the season for him to be able to clinch the World Championship.

With his team-mate Raul Fernandez taking the victory, Gardner had to finish 13th or better, and despite getting caught up in a number of battles he managed to finish in 10th place securing the World Championship title.

“I’m lost for words,” Gardner said after the race.

“After so many years of suffering and so many points in my career where I thought ‘I’m not good enough, I’m not gonna make it’ we did it.

“This is a dream come true and I want to thank everyone who believed in me when others didn’t. I still cannot believe this has happened. I’m so grateful to be here.

“It’s definitely been an intense season. It’s been an incredible season. So many parc fermes and podiums, incredible moments with the team.

“There were times I’d finish second and think that was a bad day but you have to enjoy every moment. It’s been such an amazing season but intense for sure, especially the last quarter has been really intense, Raul has been so fast, I’ve made a few mistakes and he has too, but consistency was key in the end and the days when I just couldn’t win or he won, it was just about finishing and getting the points I could. Ultimately that’s what got us over the line.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet to be honest. There have been so many hard years, decent success this year and even last year, I really kind of changed my chip last year and everything started to go a bit better.

“From 2015 to even 2019 they were really, really tough years for me and like I said, there were points in my career I honestly believed that was it, there was no more and that was the end of the road. Especially after injury for sure, fighting through that was incredibly difficult.”

Remy’s Grand Prix History

First Grand Prix: Misano 2014, Moto3

First pole position: Assen 2019, Moto2

First podium: Argentina 2019, Moto2

First victory: Portugal 2020, Moto2

Grands Prix: 113 (92 in Moto2)

Victories: 5 (5 in Moto2)

Podiums: 16 (16 in Moto2)

Pole positions: 6 (6 in Moto2)

Fastest laps: 5 (5 in Moto2)

World Championships: Moto2 (2021)

World Championship career:

2014: Moto3™ World Championship – 32nd, Kalex/Kalex KTM, 3 races, 1 point

2015: Moto3™ World Championship – 30th, Mahindra, 18 races, 6 points

2016: Moto2™ World Championship – 26th, Kalex, 12 races, 8 points

2017: Moto2™ World Championship – 21st, Tech3, 17 races, 23 points

2018: Moto2™ World Championship – 19th, Tech3, 15 races, 40 points

2019: Moto2™ World Championship – 15th, Kalex, 18 races, 77 points

2020: Moto2™ World Championship – 6th, Kalex, 13 races, 135 points

2021: Moto2™ World Championship – 1st, Kalex, 18 races, 311 points