Regan Duffy Joins Todd Waters Berry Sweet Husqvarna Race Team Australia

Claiming the MXD title in his rookie year, Regan Duffy in 2020 will tackle the MX2 class, joining Todd Waters’ Sweet Berry Husqvarna Race Team Australia.

The 17-year-old Western Australian will this year race in the MX Nationals, Western Australia Motocross Championship, Manjimup 15000 and the Australian Supercross Championship.

Team Owner Todd Waters said: “We are pleased to release the official 2020 Berry Sweet Husqvarna Race Team Australia MX/SX/Off-Road,” he said.

“The end of 2019 and the start of this year has been filled with excitement, challenges and a lot of phone calls and emails! Just when everything had fallen into place, we are now all facing an uncertain future for racing and sports in Australia and across the world.

“Despite this, we have a team of great people and sponsors ready to support Regan and I to achieve our goals this year, whenever our competitions can resume.

“Coming from opposite sides of the country, Regan and I had similar junior careers. Between us we have 9 Junior Australian MX Championships, that’s a lot of kilometres travelling to races with our families.

“The main focus of our team setup this year, is to replicate that family atmosphere, bring it all back to basics and with a limited budget, spend money where it’s actually important.

“I’ve spent way too many hours in previous years travelling in a van from my home to the team workshop to pick up bikes and parts.

“We are creating a setup that allows as little disruption to the riders training programs as possible, something that I think gets lost in a lot of factory teams. I can’t wait to to showcase what we’ve created.”