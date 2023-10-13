Rebranded One Raceway to reopen in 2024

Following the recent purchase by Steve Shelley of Wakefield Park Raceway, the venue is set to re-open in mid-2024 with a rebrand taking the circuit into a new lease of life.

The Goulburn-based motor racing venue will now be known as One Raceway, with extensive works underway to bring the circuit up to modern standards including a revamped layout to bi-directional racing, the first Australian motor-racing circuit to do so.

“Our new brand name, One Raceway, will encapsulate our revolutionary ability to have two circuits – one clockwise and one anti-clockwise – in the same raceway, while also symbolising the unity woven throughout our journey with the community,” Shelley said.

Well-publicised issues around noise levels and disruptions to the neighbouring community saw the circuit close in 2022 and Shelley is capitalising on the purchase of the venue to undertake a makeover, having worked closely with neighbours, relevant authorities and local government to provide solid solutions that will allow the circuit to operate once again.

Rather than undertake temporary repairs to the circuit, a forward-thinking approach has been embarked on that prioritises the safety of participants and longevity of the raceway with a commitment to resurfacing the track as part of a comprehensive plan to renovate the facility.

This includes:

Extensive circuit drainage and water control measures

Refining the pit exit blend line

Addressing safety concerns at turns one and two

Re-adjusting the angle of the pit wall at the exit of turn 10

Removal of infield marshal bays

Resurface of the paddock area

Construction of noise walls at the northern and southern ends of the circuit that will also serve as viewing platforms

As works continue at One Raceway, Shelley is looking forward to seeing the fruition of these updates upon reopening the circuit.

“When we first visited the track, it was immediately obvious that the circuit was in less-than-optimal condition,” he said.

“Every step of our endeavour is informed by our interactions with our neighbours, insights from the Goulburn Mulwaree community, and invaluable feedback from the motorsport fraternity.

“With the ongoing and open dialogue with the Goulburn Mulwaree Council, we’ve charted a roadmap to rejuvenate and upgrade the raceway that harmonises community sensibilities with motorsport thrills, including a comprehensive calendar of operations that ensures abundant opportunities for racing, practice, and training.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle also expressed his excitement at the works undertaken to improve the New South Wales-based facility and is also eager to see the spectacle it will produce upon re-opening in 2024.

“It’s fantastic to see the enthusiasm that Steve introduced which breathes new life back into One Raceway and it’s going to be fantastic,” he explained.

“These works will give the venue the best opportunity to showcase and develop our sport in New South Wales.

“One Raceway’s management has worked closely with Motorcycling Australia to keep us updated on what the plans are and we are impressed by what they have come up with, it’s going to produce some great racing.”