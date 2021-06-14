Queensland Set To Stage Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships

The 2021 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships will fly into action September 4 and 5, at Mick Doohan Raceway, Banyo, Queensland.

Originally slated to be held in Canberra, Queensland club North Brisbane Junior MCC will now host the Championships. The club is also hosting the Australian Junior Track Championships July 3 and 4.

The Senior Dirt Track Championships weekend will see Australia’s best dirt trackers fight it out to be crowned Motorcycling Australia’s Senior Dirt Track Champions.

Full fields of 10 Championship classes are expected following the success of the recent Track Championships held Tamworth in NSW.

Classes of competition will include:

Pro 250 100cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (MX)

Pro 450 250cc 2-stroke & 450cc 4-stroke (MX)

MX Open 500cc 2-stroke & Over 300cc 4-stroke (MX)

250cc Slider Up to 250cc

500cc Slider Up to 500cc

Slider Open Unlimited 460cc and over

Pro Open Women Unlimited (MX)

Sidecar Up to 1100cc

ATV Open Up to 550cc 2-stroke & 700cc 4-stroke

ATV Open Women Up to 550cc 2-stroke & 700cc 4-stroke

Jarred Brook who recently had success at Tamworth will be hoping to repeat his 2019 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships results (the last time the Championship was held) where he clean swept the competition in the MX Open, Pro 450 and Pro Open classes.

North Brisbane Junior MCC, President, Andrew Brook said the club was “very excited” to the Championships.

“It’s an honour to host the Championships, we as a committee have worked really hard to get us in this position to hold major meetings and we are very happy that we have secured both the Junior and Senior Dirt Track Championships,” Mr Brook said.

“We have been doing some fairly major pit extensions which are looking very professional and will be ready in time for the Championships.

“With the excitement of Australian titles and being so close to the Brisbane, people love to see good riders, and good fast clean action, so we certainly expect a good crowd.”