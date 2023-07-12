Pure action across 12 KTM AJMX classes during Qualifying

The action was palpable for the first day of the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX). Featuring Practice and Qualifying for all 12 Australian Championship classes, best lap times were hard fought and won with mere milliseconds separating second and third.

Under blue skies and atop stunning red dirt, Acacia Hills, Northern Territory has set a perfect home to the remaining three days of Motocross (MX) racing.

Female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs)

Practice and qualifier for the female 100 to 150cc 2-stroke & 200 to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U16yrs) class saw Danielle McDonald confidently claim and secure the best seat ahead of tomorrow’s racing.

McDonald finished Practice with a best lap time of 1:51.966, ahead of Leah Rimbas and Madi Simpson by 1.667 and 1.886 seconds, respectively.

Heading into the Qualifier, McDonald scored a best lap time of 1:48.995 ahead of Darci Whalley in second by 1.438 seconds. Third fastest lap time was secured by Simpson, with a total time of 1:51.290.

128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (13 – U15yrs)

Seth Shackleton had a fine start to today’s racing, finishing Practice with the best lap time of 1:38.872. Jobe Dunne and Lachlan Morris finished Practice with the second and third fastest times, behind Shackleton by 4.784 and 5.194 seconds, respectively.

Heading into Qualifying, Cooper Rowe stole the show! Rowe heads into Thursday’s racing in the best position, with the fastest lap time of 1:39.818. With just 0.657 seconds between then, Shackleton finished today’s Qualifier in second, ahead of Morris.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs)

The competition started early today in 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (9 – U12yrs), as Ollie Birkitt and Nate Perrett fought for the best lap times. After Practice and Qualifying, Birkitt claimed the top step, ahead of Perrett in Qualifying by 1.856 seconds.

Behind this dynamic competition in third for Practice was Sidney Stephenson, with a best lap time of 1:53.539. Heading into Qualifying, Declan Smart pushed up the ladder to claim third with a best lap time of 1:58.476.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs)

It was Lachlan Allen’s day in 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U14yrs), as he claimed the fastest lap time in both Practice and Qualifying. Behind Allen in second and third for Practice was Bodie Court and Ryder Woodrow, with just 0.543 seconds separating Allan and Court. Into Qualifying, Cooper Ford and Deegan Fort took out second and third, with just 0.279 seconds between Allen and Ford.

85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs)

The ferocity in 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (14 – U16yrs) was undeniable, with just 0.088 seconds separating first and second in Practice. Jackson Fuller and Cooper Phillips demonstrated exceptional MX prowess today for first and second place, respectively.

As we head into Qualifying, Fuller remained on top of the competition with the best lap time of 1:43.838. Behind Fuller in second was Max Compton with only 0.042 separating him from the top step.

50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs)

Practice for 50cc Auto (7 – U9yrs) finished with Rowdy Rabjones finishing with the best lap time of 2:06.436. Behind Rabjones in second and third respectively, was Cooper Nilsson and Hudson Francis. Just 0.943 seconds separated Rabjones and Nilsson during Practice.

After Qualifying, Hudson Francis moved from third place in Practice to the best lap time in Qualifying, thanks to his lap time of 2:06.436. Nate Forwood finished in seconds thanks to his best lap time of 2:08.427. Rounding out the Qualifying podium was Nilsson, with a total time of 2:08.881.

65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs)

The battle for glory started early today in 65cc 2-stroke (10 – U12yrs), as Nate Perrett and Connor Feather tangoed for the best lap time. Practice was won by Perrett with a lap time of 1:54.051, with Feather behind by 0.819 seconds.

After Qualifying though, Feather became a demon behind the handlebars clocking off with a best lap time of 1:53.147. That left Perrett to claim second, 1.099 seconds behind. Rounding out he Qualifying top three was Sidney Stephenson, who scored the third best lap time of 1:58.367.

128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs)

Liam Owens absolutely dominated the 128cc to 150cc 2-stroke & 200cc to 250cc 4-stroke (15yrs) class, claiming the best lap times in both Practice and Qualifying. Behind Owens in second and third for Practice was Patrick Butler and Hixson McInnes, respectively.

After Qualifying, Owens was trailed by Ky Woods by 0.184 seconds and Frederick Taylor by 3.967 seconds.

Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs)

The top three spots were hard fought between three ladies in Female 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke (12 – U16yrs). Practice finished with Emily Lambert in first with a best time of 1:56.050, Bella Burke in second and Makayla Rimbas in third.

Qualifying though finished with Burke in first with a best lap of 1:55.988, Lambert in second and Rimbas in third.

65cc 2-stroke (7 – U10yrs)

Liam seems to be a lucky name, as Liam Millard claimed the best lap time in 65cc 2-stroke (7 – U10yrs) in both Practice and Qualifying. Behind Millard in Practice was Archie Black by 4.624 seconds and Kye Sproule by 5.034 seconds.

Qualifying saw Nico Verhoeven in second behind Millard by 0.769 seconds, and Sproule in third by 1.411 seconds.

100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs)

Cool, calm and collected. It’s alliteration central for Cooper Rowe as he won the best lap for both Practice and Qualifying for 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (13 – U15yrs). Behind Rowe in second and third for Practice was Jackson Fuller and Dylan McDonald. After Qualifying though, Fuller protected his second place spot while Max Compton stole away third.

100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs)

Practice and Qualifying was exciting to watch in 100cc to 125cc 2-stroke (15yrs). Ky Woods claimed the best lap time for Practice with a time of 1:38.509. Liam Owens finished 1.699 seconds behind in second, followed by Frederick Taylor.

Heading into Qualifying, Woods looked primed to go back-to-back in top laps but it was Owens who came out victorious. With a best lap time of 1:38.216, Owens beat Woods to the punch by 1.816 seconds, and 6.325 seconds ahead of Taylor in third.

To access all results for all classes from Practice and Qualifying today, please click here.

We return tomorrow for Heats 1 & 2 for categories with more than 40 riders, while classes with under 40 riders go straight to Finals.

Stay up to date with the latest news about the 2023 KTM AJMX by visiting the Motorcycling Australia website at www.ma.org.au, Motorcycling Australia on Facebook or @motorcyclingaustralia on Instagram. You can also find the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships on Facebook.

Words by Caitlin Hynes. Photos courtesy of Mike O’Neill/HighRPM Photography.