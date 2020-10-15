ProMX Social Media Platforms Launched

ProMX fans can now catch all the thrills and spills and heart pumping action of the Australian Motocross Championship with the launch of ProMX social media platforms to ensure fans are kept up to date with the latest action on and off the track as it happens.

Fans can now stay up to date with the latest ProMX action and news on social media at:

ProMX website: auspromx.com.au

ProMX Facebook

ProMX Instagram

ProMX Youtube Channel

Through our social media platforms ProMX fans will get the latest news on practice, qualifying and the handlebar to handlebar race action from each round of the 2021 ProMX Championship, as well as rider and race team profiles and industry news.

The ProMX website will not only provide the latest news but also race action videos, championship results, competitor and class information, and further features to come including Championship calendar, ticket sales, merchandise, as well as how to get started in the sport and becoming an official.

ProMX social media channels will feature all the action on track from all the ProMX Championship classes including MX3, MX2 and the MX1 championship classes.

“Today’s launch of the ProMX social media platforms ensures our race fans, no matter where in the world they are, that they have immediate access to the spectacular on track action as it happens and can keep up to date with the latest news and features about the ProMX Championship at the click of a button,” said MA CEO, Peter Doyle.

“No matter what your preferred social media platform is, ProMX has you covered via the web, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube providing fans with the latest information on ProMX on their phone, tablet, or computer.

“It’s great that we have taken another step forward in preparing for 2021 with today’s launch and we are excited about the future of ProMX.”

