Preview: 2023 Australian Senior Track Championship, August 12-13

Much like speedway, dirt track racing is a high-intensity, ‘fast-twitch’ form of motorcycle racing where riders have to be on high alert during the short and sharp races – it demands maximum concentration, focus and a cool temperament.

That makes it a seat-of-the-pants discipline that’s not only spectacular to watch but also a major reason why it’s been a breeding ground for some of Australia’s finest motorcycle racing talents – whether continuing to ply their trade on dirt or in other disciplines.

And the local talent just keeps on emerging, and it will be on full display at the 2023 Australian Senior Track Championship, which will be held at Barleigh Ranch Raceway (NSW) on the weekend of August 12-13.

Promoted by the Hunter Motorcycle Club, 117 riders have entered across the championship and support classes for solos, sidecars and ATVs, with the Pro 450 and MX Open classes expecting about 50 riders in each – with the winners decided via four qualifying heats, a last chance repechage and then a five-lap final.

And with the absence of Jarred Brook (on world flat track duties) and Tom Drane (AMA ATF Singles), who both took the major spoils in the Dubbo-hosted senior track championship in 2022, the championship is now wide open on the 650-metre Barleigh Ranch circuit – although the likes of Grant Sharnock (KTM, third in Pro 450 in 2021) and Jordan Dall (Honda, second in Pro 450 and MX Open in 2021) will fancy their chances of finishing on the top step.

Or a bolter could come through the pack, such is the unpredictable nature of dirt track racing!

Meanwhile, defending champions Cody Lewis (Pro 250), Tayla Street (Pro Open Women) and Jedd List (500cc and Open Slider) will return to defend their titles, while ATVs return to the championship with 2021 runner-up Joshua Griffiths out to go one better this time.

Support races will also be held for over 35s, juniors and 450cc ATVs.

With a huge fixture to get through, the schedule will commence with practice at 9:00am on Saturday followed by racing, and on Sunday all the on-track action will begin about 9:30am following a riders’ parade.

Entry will be $10 per vehicle for the weekend. The circuit is located at 7 Barleigh Ranch Way, Eagleton, NSW.