POSTPONEMENT – 2021 Australian National Classic and Post Classic Motocross Championships

The Championships, are a celebration of old school motocross all Australian racers can share and enjoy.

With today’s NSW State Government COVID-19 restrictions announcement, the Heaven VMX have made the tough decision to postpone the event.

“Our club members believe whole heartedly in mates racing mates from other States concept and are seriously looking forward to sharing some Heaven Hospitality with our interstate VMX family members when we host these great events,” said Heaven VMX President Kenneth Swan.

“While pre-entries are strong for the intended dates in July, the recent and current concerns raise by the Covid-19 outbreaks around NSW have raised a huge cloud of uncertainty over the next few weeks and these prestigious events.

“We feel the correct decision for the club to make is to ‘Postpone’ the event to dates later this year in 2021.

“Many are very excited for the event and really looking forward to it. Believe us, we are just as disappointed as anyone.”

New Championship dates will be announced shortly. All current entries will carry forward to the new dates. If once the new dates are announced, if any entrant is unable to attend, a full refund will be provided.