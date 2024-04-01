Play by the Rules: making sport inclusive and fair

Play by the Rules was first developed by the South Australian Department for Sport and Recreation in 2001 as an interactive education and information website on discrimination, harassment and child protection in sport.

Over the years, as more agencies have seen the need to promote Play by the Rules, they have joined as partners and helped by contributing funds, content and in-kind support.

Play by the Rules is now a unique collaboration between Sport Integrity Australia, Sport Australia, the Australian Human Rights Commission, all state and territory departments of sport and recreation, all state and territory anti-discrimination and human rights agencies, the Office of the Children’s Guardian (NSW) and the Anti-Discrimination Board of NSW.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is a member of the Play by the Rules community, which provides information, resources, tools and free online training to increase the capacity and capability of administrators, coaches, officials, players, parents and spectators to assist them in preventing and dealing with discrimination, harassment, child safety, inclusion and integrity issues in sport.

A recent e-edition of the Play by The Rules magazine discusses the National Integrity Framework and how it operates, including how to report poor behaviour and how the complaints process works. You can read and/or download the issue here.

Integrity in sport means that participants, officials, supporters, and fans can participate in and enjoy sport, confident in the knowledge that they are part of a safe, fair, and inclusive environment.

For more information about Sport Integrity Australia visit its website.