Phillip Island to open 2024 ASBK season from February 23-25

Next year’s ASBK Championship is set for a scorching start with confirmation that round one of the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK), will be held at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit from February 23-35.

The opening round will feature the Alpinestars Superbike, Michelin Supersport and Supersport 300 classes, in an action-packed weekend of racing which will also enjoy an international flavour with the opening round of the 2024 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship.

The ASBK Championship has been a perennial fixture at the fast and flowing 4.45km Victorian circuit since it was brought back to racing life in the late 1980s, producing spectacular action across all the categories – which frequently includes last-lap multi-bike slipstreaming battles along Gardner Straight for race honours.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, is delighted the ASBK title will again be kicking off at the iconic venue.

“There’s no better way than to start the year than in front of a huge crowd, passionate superbike fans, and a world-class circuit at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit,” he said. “We look forward to again showcasing the nation’s fastest riders competing in the ASBK championship.

“It is a unique opportunity to race in front of the WorldSBK paddock as they battle it out for victory – and a great synergy as well, with Aussie riders like Troy Corser, Troy Bayliss, Chris Vermeulen, Karl Muggeridge and Andrew Pitt battling for glory in the highly competitive ASBK arena before going onto win WorldSBK and WorldSSP titles.”

Further announcements on the 2024 ASBK calendar will be made shortly.

An exciting two rounds still remain in the 2023 ASBK Championship: at Phillip Island from October 27-29, which is sure to be tightly contested, followed by the grand final at The Bend (SA) from December 1-3. Tickets are on sale now for both events.

