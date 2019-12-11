OPTIONAL NEW INSURANCE FOR MEDIA PERSONNEL

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is proud to launch an optional new insurance product for media personnel attending local, state and national motorcycling events.

The State Media Licence and National Media Licence provides media operators with a cost effective and appropriate personal accident (PA) and public liability (PL) insurance when attending an MA permitted event in a media capacity; should they not have their own personal coverage.

The State Media Licence offers PA and PL coverage for 12 months for media attending MA permitted club, state and national events in the nominated state under the relevant State Controlling Body (SCB).

The National Media Licence offers PA and PL coverage for 12 months for media attending all MA permitted club, state, national and international events taking place in Australia.

The Media Licence is an optional product and is centred around providing insurance coverage; and will not replace the media accreditation process that is required to participate in a media capacity at any MA permitted event.

It is at the discretion of the event promoter whether attending media will require proof of insurance to attend their event – whether it is on their own private insurance or the MA Media Licence options.

Anyone who is performing a Media activity can apply for a Media Licence, whether it has been made mandatory by the event organizer, promoter or a club or if you would like to apply for a Media Licence for your own piece of mind. Applications can be made through Motorcycling Australia’s Ridernet Platform.

For New Media Licence (if you don’t hold any MA Licence), then click HERE

For Existing MA Licence Holders, please log in to your existing Ridernet profile and go to My Licences and select the type of licence.