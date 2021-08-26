Opportunity calls at Motorcycling NSW as the search begins for Directors that share passion for a strong future

Motorcycling New South Wales is officially calling for nominations to commence the recruitment process, to elect five new directors to join their board.

Over recent months the board has undergone a reorganisation and is looking ahead to a bright and strong future, for motorcycling in the state of New South Wales.

Motorcycling New South Wales who is an affiliate of Motorcycling Australia, boasts a strong commercial operation as well as 111 affiliated clubs, promoters and coaches and membership base of over 8000 and solid state championship series and club based activity.

What can only be described as an extremely rare opportunity, Motorcycling New South Wales have the chance to shape their board and prepare for the future of motorcycling.

Members of Motorcycling New South Wales are looking for Directors that share their passion for motorcycling and competition but that also provide a skill set that will continue to develop Motorcycling New South Wales as a strong, strategic and progressive state controlling body.

At the recent General Meeting the members of Motorcycling New South Wales were able to formalise the new structure of the Motorcycling New South Wales Board Of Directors and the initial priorities of the interim board, passing the below motions:

Motion 1.2 To cancel all current election ballots being conducted by the now previous MNSW board.

Motion 1.3 To request the MA federations nominations committee to conduct a recruitment process for candidates for all 5 elected MNSW directorships, to rate candidates and deliver to the MNSW board, to publish to the MNSW membership a short list of qualified candidates.

Motion 1.5 (amended) That the MNSW Interim board be authorised to conduct an election ballot on the basis of the nominations committee’s shortlist noting that the shortlist is a recommendation only and that all persons who have nominated be included on the ballot paper. The nominations committee will provide their recommendations based on the list of nominees.

President of Motorcycling New South Wales, Kate Peck is excited about the future and looks forward to a diverse and complimentary board to join her:

“This is a unique and exciting opportunity – the chance to join me as a Director on the Board of MNSW. You will have a first-hand impact on bringing Motorcycling in the great state of NSW, into the future. That future is BRIGHT – new racing facilities, a focus on diversity, and endless potential for the growth and development of our dynamic sport and its dedicated and enthusiastic community. Do something the next generation of moto nuts will thank you for – apply now”.

In order to learn more about this opportunity we invite you to visit: call for nominations and apply via the nominations form which is located at: Nomination Form

Please note the closing date for receiving nomination applications to the MNSW office (mnsw@motorcycling.com.au) is Tuesday 14th September 2021 at 5pm