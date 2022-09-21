One week left for Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track entries

Entries are still open for the 2022 Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track Championship, hosted by the Temora Motorcycle Racing Club.

Whilst the event has been 3 years in the making, there is only got one more week left to enter this hotly anticipated classic Dirt Track extravaganza.

With numbers trickling in steadily, competitors are encouraged to get their entries in to ensure the event can reach it’s potential.

To register please go to: ridernet.com.au/eventView/?e=963117

Entrants are encouraged to make sure they have filled in your bike details and sponsor details in you profile page before they enter here: https://bit.ly/3RDGrf0