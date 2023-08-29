Oceania Junior Cup wants you in 2024

Are you aged between 11 and under 16? Do you have the ambition to be a future champion? Do you want to be part of the Road to MotoGP program? Registrations are now open for the 2024 Oceania Junior Cup – Motorcycling Australia’s Junior Road Race Academy.

Launched in 2019, the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) provides some of the most spectacular racing in the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK).

The OJC provides 20 riders with identical race machines, with victory coming down to a rider’s ability to get the most out of themselves and their Yamaha YZF-R15.

With a focus on developing junior riders, both on and off-track, the OJC program provides riders with the skills and knowledge about training, nutrition, media and bike skills.

Riders receive race weekend technical and coaching support on how to get the best out of your Yamaha and yourself.

Full racing gear is supplied including OJC signature leathers by Ricondi, team uniform, helmets, boots and gloves.

A proven program the OJC statistics speak for themselves:

Over 70 different juniors run through the OJC

Six have been selected for the Asia Talent Cup

Three have been selected for the Red Bull Rookies Cup

Twenty-seven have competed internationally

Two have gone on to be the Yamaha R3 Cup Champion

One has gone on to be the Supersport 300 Champion

Forty-six Australian SS300/R3 Cup race wins

Fifty percent of the 2023 Supersport 300 grid started in OJC

Thirty percent of the 2023 Supersport grid started in OJC

Supported by the FIM, FIM Oceania and officially named a Road to MotoGP™ program with the support of Dorna Sports, the Motorcycling Australia Junior Road Race Academy, the Oceania Junior Cup is waiting for you.

Expressions of interest for 2024 are now being accepted online HERE