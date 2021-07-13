Oceania Junior Cup Wants You In 2022

Are you aged between 11 and under 16? Do want to race the all-new Yamaha factory prepped YZF-R15? Do you want to be part of the Road to MotoGP program?? Registrations are now open for the 2022 Oceania Junior Cup – Motorcycling Australia’s Junior Road Race Academy

Launched in 2019, the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) provides some of the most spectacular racing in the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK).

The OJC provides 20 riders with identical race machines, and victory comes down to a rider’s ability to get the most out of themselves and their Yamaha YZF-R15.

The focus of the OJC program is the development of junior riders, both on and off-track, providing riders with the skills and knowledge about training, nutrition, media and bike skills.

Riders receive race weekend technical and coaching support on how to get the best out of your Yamaha and yourself.

Full racing gear is supplied including OJC signature leathers by Ricondi, team uniform, helmets, boots and gloves.

A proven program the OJC statistics speak for themselves:

50 different juniors run through the OJC

5 have been selected for the Asia Talent Cup

1 has been selected for the Red Bull Rookies Cup

1 has gone on to be the Yamaha R3 Cup Champion

7 have competed internationally

11 Australian SS300/R3 Cup race wins

34 Australian SS300/R3 Cup Podiums

4 Australian SS300/R3 Cup Pole positions

12 Australian SS300/R3 Cup Front row starts

Supported by the FIM, FIM Oceania and officially named a Road to MotoGP™ program with the support of Dorna Sports, the Motorcycling Australia Junior Road Race Academy, the Oceania Junior Cup is waiting for you.

Expressions of interest for 2022 are now being accepted online at HERE

Pictures by Russell Colvin and Andrew Gosling