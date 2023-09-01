Oceania Junior Cup to return to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

Australian junior road race academy, the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC), will return to Phillip Island for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix this October.

The program is aimed at developing the next generation of riders, providing ontrack coaching by former MotoGPTM race winner Garry McCoy along with media and PR training.

As an official Road to MotoGP™ program endorsed by Dorna Sports, OJC opens doors for participants to compete in international categories. From the 70 juniors who have participated in OJC since 2079, 27 have gone on to represent Australia internationally.

The riders, all aged between 11 and 16, will compete on identical Yamaha YZF-R15 bikes. During the October 20-22 event, the OJC field will race for the second annual Mick Doohan Trophy, named for the five-time 500cc World Champion who is a vocal supporter of motorsport development in Australia.

OJC will join the MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ categories, including Australian riders Jack Miller and Joel Kelso, for an electrifying three days of motorsport at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Hospitality, grandstand and Island Passes (GA) are on sale now. Visit MotoGP for tickets and more information.

Quotes attributable to Mick Doohan

“The 0JC class was one of the highlights of the 2022 event, they are such a talented group and I can’t wait to see how they’ve progressed in the past year.

“Supporting our young riders is so important to the future of the sport and I am honoured to have my name on a trophy for the next generation.”

Quotes attributable to Australian Grand Prix Corporation Division Manager – Motorsport, David Corrigan

“We’re thrilled to have 0JC returning after a successful Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix debut in 2022. The program is a fantastic opportunity for young riders to get their start, and we know that grassroots programs like this are vital to the future of the sport.”

Quotes attributable to Motorcycling Australia Operations Director, Martin Port

“Motorcycling Australia is proud to see the Oceania Junior Cup program return to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix for 2023. They may be small in stature, but these kids put on a big show and always produce some of the closest racing.

“The MotoGP at Phillip Island is such an amazing platform to showcase our young Aussie talent; and it’s fantastic to see the continued support by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation in helping to develop our next world champion.”