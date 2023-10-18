Oceania Junior Cup awarded Australian championship status

The inexorable rise in stature of the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC), the development academy aimed at nurturing the region’s next wave of road racing stars, will be formally recognised in 2024 with Australian championship status.



The elevation in prestige for OJC is a major boost for the FIM-backed and Dorna Sports-endorsed Road to MotoGP pathways program, which began in 2019 and now boasts an impressive alumni that has gone onto further success in international competitions such as the Red Bull Rookies Cup and Asia Talent Cup.



One of the OJC graduates is Jacob Roulstone, who will make his world championship debut in the 2024 Moto3 class after competing in the first edition five years ago before heading to Europe to continue his road racing journey.



Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, says the Australian championship status is well deserved for the program, which features 20 riders producing spectacular racing on identical Yamaha YZF-R15 machines.



“Developing junior talent is a core pillar of any sport, and the Oceania Junior Cup has been a massive shot in the arm for road racing in our region, underpinned by an all-inclusive program and coaching from some of the biggest names in the sport such as former 500 GP winner Garry McCoy,” he said.



“The OJC is an invaluable grassroots class for juniors to develop race craft and professionalism, both on- and off-track, which they can then utilise as they transition into the senior ranks.



“We look forward to seeing a new batch of riders progress through the OJC ranks in 2024, complete with Australian championship status.”

Expressions of interest to compete in the 2024 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup close on October 26, 2023. For more information and to submit an EOI, click HERE.



Meanwhile, it’s all action this weekend when round four of the 2023 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup is held at Phillip Island during the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.



Riders will not only experience the thrill of competing in front of a passionate crowd lining the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, but they’ll also get the chance to meet their Grand Prix heroes and get an exclusive insight into the inner workings of the world championship paddock.



Practice and qualifying will be held for the OJC class on Friday, followed by two races on Saturday and one on Sunday, all over seven laps. For more information, visit www.motogp.com.au.



This year’s OJC will conclude at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park (The Bend) in South Australia from December 1-3 as part of the final round of the 2023 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.