Motorcycling Australia and the FIM Oceania are pleased to announce nominations are now open for the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship.

The 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship will be held on Saturday April 17, at the always spectacular Gillman Speedway, South Australia, and promoted by the Speedway Riders Association of SA.

Rider nominations are open via Ridernet CLICK HERE and close at 5pm, Thursday, March 18.

As in previous years, the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship is expected to attract the best speedway sidecar riders, who will put on a spectacular show for speedway fans.

“Over the years we have seen some amazing sidecar racing and strong rivalry battling it out for the FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship trophy. Fans are guaranteed a night of scintillating action at Gillman Speedway,” said FIM Oceania President, Peter Doyle.

“While we were unable to hold the Championship last year due to COVID-19, we know fans are eager to see the best sidecar talent go head-to-head.

“We also thank the team at Gillman Speedway who always work hard to put on spectacular events ensuring fans are thoroughly entertained.”

Mr Doyle said fans can get trackside from 4pm, with practice scheduled for 5.30pm-6.30pm and racing commencing at 7.30pm.

The Supplementary Regulations for the 2021 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship are available HERE