Nominations and Supplementary Regulations release date for the 2023 KTM AJMX

Recognised as the pinnacle event on the Junior Motocross (MX) calendar in Australia, the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (KTM AJMX) will kick off at the Kholman Bros. Complex, Acacia Hills, Northern Territory from July 11 to July 15. Hosted by the Acacia Hills Motocross Assoc., Motorcycling Australia (MA) can confirm that the 2023 KTM AJMX Supplementary Regulations and entries will open on the 20th March, 2023 and close at 6:00PM (AEDT) on the 7th of May 2023.

The five day long Junior Championship attracts competitors from all across Australia, as well as international hopefuls, and defending Champions. Upon the close of the 2022 edition in Rockhampton, Queensland, 13 national titles were decided, including Kye Sproule, Kayden Minear and Jet Alsop. As Australia’s elite talent emerged from out of the woodwork last year, MA and the Acacia Hills Motocross Assoc. will continue on this trend in the Northern Territory in order to foster a strong junior MX talent pool from which the next Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence or Wilson Todd could emerge.

To submit your entry into this year’s edition of the KTM AJMX, please nominate through Ridernet. Be sure to get your entry in before the cut off of 6:00PM (AEDT), 7th May 2023.

If you have any queries or questions during your nomination process, please email ktmajmx@outlook.com.

