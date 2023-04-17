Nominations and Supplementary Regulations are now open for the 2023 ‘CBS Civil’ ATV MX Nationals.

The 2023 “CBS Civil” Australian ATV MX Nationals (ATV MXN) is anticipated to be an outstanding event, raising the level of performance for all riders, teams, and sponsors participating. This one-of-a-kind event will take place at the Territory Quad Association (TQA), situated at the Hidden Valley Complex in Darwin.

Club President Angie Lavercombe is very excited for the 2023 ATV MXN as it heads to the Northern Territory for the very first time: “We think the TQA is a great facility and the club has just completed a new track build for 2023. The ‘CBS Civil’ ATV MXN working group have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure all attendees will remember their time at this iconic event.”

Those wishing to enter the 2023 CBS Civil ATV MXN need to make sure that your nomination is submitted via Ridernet before the deadline of 10:00PM (AEDT), 16th July, 2023. If you have any questions or concerns while nominating, please feel free to contact territoryquadsnt@gmail.com

MA, MANT and especially the Territory Quad Association are looking forward to welcoming all the ATV Riders, Families and Friends in Darwin for the 2023 “CBS Civil” ATV MXN.

For further updates on the Australian ATV Nationals 2023, see the MA website as well as our Facebook and Instagram and of course the TQA Facebook page