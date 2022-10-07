Nominate Your Sport Volunteer of the Year

Get your nominations in for your Sport Volunteer of the Year.

As part of the AIS Sport Performance Awards (ASPAs), the Sport Volunteer of the Year Award is an opportunity to recognise the incredible and vital role that volunteers play, not just in motorcycle sport, but throughout all Australian Sport.

The ASPAs will recognise the outstanding achievements of Australian athletes, coaches, volunteers and teams throughout 2022. The ASPAs will be held on Thursday 15 December at the Star Event Centre in Sydney.

This is an opportunity for the amazing things volunteers contribute to the over 350 motorcycle sport clubs around Australia to be recognised at a national level.

The Sport Volunteer of the Year Award award recognises a volunteer who has made an outstanding contribution to a sporting organisation, club, team, or program over the past year. Nominees should have willingly given their time for the good of their organisation, sport, and community, and without financial gain.

Award Criteria

The impact of the volunteers work within their organisation/club/team

The impact of the volunteers work to the broader community

Demonstrated commitment to the values of fairness, integrity, inclusion, and respect

The period of eligibility is 1 January 2022 – 31 October 2022.

Nominations close Monday 31 October 2022 – Nominate Here.

Further information about the AIS Sport Performance Awards can be found here.