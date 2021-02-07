New Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championship Dates

Motorcycling Australia is pleased to announce an additional two rounds to the Horsell Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championship in 2021.

The Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championship will join the ASBK Championship at Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, Victoria, March 12-14, Wakefield Park Raceway, NSW, April 16-18, and new dates at Morgan Park Raceway, Queensland May 14-16 and The Bend Motorsport Park, South Australia November 27-28.

With continued support from Horsell Consulting and Pagid Brakepads, the 2021 season is guaranteed to deliver sensational racing from the men and women sidecar slingers.

Both the F1 and F2 Championship categories are expected to provide fans with plenty of excitement, thrills and spills.

Motorcycling Australia Events Manager, Sam Redfern, said the 2021 Horsell F1 and F2 Sidecar Championship would provide riders, teams and spectators with plenty of action on track.

“It is fantastic to see the Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championships will be back on track in 2021 across four sensational venues providing riders, passengers and race fans with plenty of action,” she said.

­­­­“The sidecars have always provided race fans with spectacular action and close racing and 2021 is bound to attract strong fields across both classes.

“While COVID-19 meant sidecars were unable to get on track in 2020 we know teams will be itching to kick-off 2021 in style at Winton Motor Raceway and put on a great show for race fans.”

