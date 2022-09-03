MXstore.com.au Team Australia Podium in JWT and WWT after Day Six 2022 FIM ISDE

Day Six wrapped up the 2022 FIM International Six Day Enduro. MXstore Team Australia have secured third place in both the Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy.

With the ninety-sixth edition of the FIM ISDE complete in France, attention will soon turn to the ninety-seventh edition in San Juan, Argentina in November 2023.

WWT Race at 15:00 | JWT Race at 1:14:00 | WT Race (Class A) at 2:34:00 | Podium Ceremony Begins at 3:18:00

World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in 21st

Total: 25:53’15.80

Gap: 13:03’21.20

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 2:18’19.19 2:23’14.98 2:33’15.16 4:58’12.37 7:12’00.71 6:28’13.39 #210 MILNER: 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 38’45.73 35’40.32 14’01.55 #211 WATERS: 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00 #212 GREEN: 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 39’56.05 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00 #213 WILKSCH: 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87 39’30.59 36’20.39 14′ 11.84

Junior World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third

Total: 10:05’09.77

Gap: 6’11.33

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 1:48’34.49 1:49’06.79 1:55’47.62 1:59’43.91 1:49’40.61 42’16.35 #214 BACON: 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 38’52.12 35’49.61 13’52.15 #215 MCMAHON: 37’12.06 36’21.56 38’25.85 40’03.68 36’35.95 14’03.09 #216 HOLLIS: 36’21.27 37’03.51 39’21.86 40’48.11 37’15.05 14’21.11

Women’s World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third

Total: 11:41’50.92

Gap: 21’06.01

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 2:01’24.50 2:07’45.15 2:14’17.97 2:20’42.32 2:10’54.17 46’46.81 #325 GARDINER: 39’17.60 40’50.33 42’53.48 44’59.18 41’35.10 15’14.24 #326 KARLSSON: 40’15.20 41’55.98 44’42.92 47’36.55 45’04.51 15’28.86 #327 NIELSEN: 41’51.70 44’58.84 46’41.57 48’06.59 44’14.56 16’03.71

Highlights from Day Six

Full results can be found here: fim-isde.com/2022-results

World Trophy Team

Almost seventy years in the making, Great Britain have won the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) World Trophy team competition. Drawing to a close an exceptional week of racing, Great Britain crossed the finish line in Le Puy-En-Velay as the FIM ISDE World Champions.

A landmark victory, it marks the first time they have won the World Trophy competition since 1953, while also adding to the Women’s World Trophy victory, secured earlier by Great Britain.

In a dramatic turn of fortune, Italy clinched the vice-champion position in the final moments of the Final Cross Test. With team leader Andrea Verona (GASGAS) winning Day Six, the Italians beat Spain to the runner-up result by an incredible five tenths of one second after almost thirteen hours of racing, over six days.

After eleven nerve-wracking laps, all four riders were home and dry and the celebrations could finally begin, Great Britain were now FIM ISDE World Trophy champions.

With Great Britain, Italy, and Spain completing this year’s FIM ISDE World Trophy podium, it was host nation France who took fourth, with the United States in fifth.

WT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Daniel Milner

12th overall

WT – 11th 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 38’45.73 35’40.32 14’01.55 3:14’14.45 7’20.54 Andrew Wilksch

33rd overall

WT – 24th 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87 39’30.59 36’20.39 14’11.84 3:19’05.01 12’11.10 Josh Green

146th overall

WT – 80th 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 39’56.05 RET NS 8:30’35.18 5:23’41.27 Todd Waters

148th overall

WT – 81st 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 RET NS NS 10:49’21.16 7:42′ 27.25

Junior World Trophy Team

Defending champions Italy have won the Junior World Trophy competition at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) in France.

Making it two wins in a row, Italy have added another win to the Junior World Trophy victory they secured at home in 2021, securing the top step of the Junior World Trophy podium in Le Puy-En-Velay.

Despite holding an outside shot at beating Italy, Finland were unable to overhaul their rivals and had to settle for the runner-up result. With a sizeable lead over their closest rivals for the final step of the podium, MXstore Team Australia enjoyed a strong Day Six to take third.

With the traditional Final Cross Test signing off the racing on Day Six at the FIM ISDE in France, it was the United States’ Austin Walton (Husqvarna) who claimed the final day win of the week.

JWT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Kyron Bacon

26th overall

JWT: 5th

JSE1: 3rd 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 38’52.12 35’49.61 13’52.15 3:17’16.67 10’22.76 Korey McMahon

44th overall

JWT: 6th

JSE1: 8th 37’12.06 36’21.56 38′ 25.85 40’03.68 36’35.95 14’03.09 3:22’42.19 15’48.28 Blake Hollis

56th overall

JWT: 12th

JSE1: 13th 36’21.27 37’03.51 39′ 21.86 40’48.11 37’15.05 14’21.11 3:25’10.91 18’17.00

Women’s World Trophy Team

It was a historic day for Great Britain today at the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) as they won the Women’s World Trophy competition for the very first time.

First introduced to the FIM ISDE in 2007, Great Britain had yet to take a win in the Women’s World Trophy category but finally, following a determined team performance that all changed today in Le Puy-En-Velay, France.

Entering the sixth and final day of racing with a healthy fourteen-minute lead over nearest rivals France, GB held a virtual grasp on the title, yet still needed to get it over the finish line in the Final Cross Test to become champions.

In the final WWT classification, FIM ISDE hosts France finished as runner-up. MXstore Team Australia joined Great Britain and France on the final step of the podium in third.

WWT Results